Template Class AppDriver::WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override