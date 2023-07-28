NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Template Class AppDriver::WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation

Template Class AppDriver::WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here