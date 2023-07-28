Template Class AppDriver::WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)