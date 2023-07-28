NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class AppWorker

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Class Documentation

class AppWorker

Public Types

typedef WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts<WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> AsyncService

typedef WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts<WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> CallbackService

typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService

typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> StreamedUnaryService

typedef Service SplitStreamedService

typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> StreamedService

Public Static Functions

static inline constexpr char const *service_full_name()

static std::unique_ptr<Stub> NewStub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

class Service : public grpc::Service

Public Functions

Service()

virtual ~Service()

::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response)

::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response)

class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppWorker::StubInterface

Public Functions

Stub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

virtual ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> AsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> PrepareAsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> AsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async *async() override

class async : public holoscan::service::AppWorker::StubInterface::async_interface

class StubInterface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppWorker::Stub

Public Types

typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface

Public Functions

inline virtual ~StubInterface()

virtual ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response) = 0

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> AsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> PrepareAsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response) = 0

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> AsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async_interface *async()

inline class async_interface *experimental_async()

class async_interface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppWorker::Stub::async

Public Functions

inline virtual ~async_interface()

virtual void AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0

virtual void FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline ~WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline void RequestAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline void RequestFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_AvailablePorts(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentExecution(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentExecution(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentExecution(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline ~WithRawMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline void RequestAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline void RequestFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
