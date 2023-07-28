Class AppWorker
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
Nested Types
Template Class AppWorker::WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution
Template Class AppWorker::WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution
Template Class AppWorker::WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts
Template Class AppWorker::WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution
Template Class AppWorker::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts
Template Class AppWorker::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution
-
class AppWorker
-
Public Types
- typedef WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts<WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> AsyncService
- typedef WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts<WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> CallbackService
- typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService
- typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> StreamedUnaryService
- typedef Service SplitStreamedService
- typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution<Service>> StreamedService
Public Static Functions
- static inline constexpr char const *service_full_name()
-
class Service : public grpc::Service
-
Public Functions
- Service()
- virtual ~Service()
- ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response)
- ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response)
-
class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppWorker::StubInterface
-
Public Functions
- virtual ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response) override
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> AsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> PrepareAsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response) override
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> AsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline virtual class async *async() override
- class async : public holoscan::service::AppWorker::StubInterface::async_interface
-
class StubInterface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppWorker::Stub
Public Types
- typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~StubInterface()
- virtual ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response) = 0
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> AsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>> PrepareAsyncAvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response) = 0
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> AsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline virtual class async_interface *async()
- inline class async_interface *experimental_async()
-
class async_interface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppWorker::Stub::async
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~async_interface()
- virtual void AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
- virtual void AvailablePorts(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
- virtual void FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
- virtual void FragmentExecution(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithAsyncMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- inline void RequestAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline void RequestFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_AvailablePorts(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentExecution(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentExecution(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithGenericMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithGenericMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithGenericMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentExecution(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithRawMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- inline void RequestAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline void RequestFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0