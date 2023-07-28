Template Class AppWorker::WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithAsyncMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline void RequestFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)