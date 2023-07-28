NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Template Class AppWorker::WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentExecution(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentExecution(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*)
