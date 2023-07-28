Template Class AppWorker::WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)