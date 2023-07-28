NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Template Class AppWorker::WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts

Template Class AppWorker::WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status AvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here