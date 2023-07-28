Template Class AppWorker::WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentExecution(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
