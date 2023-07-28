Template Class AppWorker::WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution()

inline ~WithRawMethod_FragmentExecution() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline void RequestFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
