Template Class AppWorker::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorker.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution()
- inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentExecution() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedFragmentExecution(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0