Class FragmentAllocationRequest

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class FragmentAllocationRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber

enumerator kSystemResourcesFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline FragmentAllocationRequest()

~FragmentAllocationRequest() override

explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)

FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)

inline FragmentAllocationRequest(FragmentAllocationRequest &&from) noexcept

inline FragmentAllocationRequest &operator=(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)

inline FragmentAllocationRequest &operator=(FragmentAllocationRequest &&from) noexcept

inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationRequest *other)

inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest *other)

inline FragmentAllocationRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final

void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)

inline void MergeFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)

PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final

bool IsInitialized() const final

size_t ByteSizeLong() const final

const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final

uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final

inline int GetCachedSize() const final

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final

inline int fragment_names_size() const

inline void clear_fragment_names()

inline const std::string &fragment_names(int index) const

inline std::string *mutable_fragment_names(int index)

inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string &value)

inline void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string &&value)

inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value)

inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)

inline std::string *add_fragment_names()

inline void add_fragment_names(const std::string &value)

inline void add_fragment_names(std::string &&value)

inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value)

inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value, size_t size)

inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &fragment_names() const

inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_fragment_names()

inline int system_resources_size() const

void clear_system_resources()

inline ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo *mutable_system_resources(int index)

inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo> *mutable_system_resources()

inline const ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo &system_resources(int index) const

inline ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo *add_system_resources()

inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo> &system_resources() const

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()

static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest &default_instance()

static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0

static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto
inline friend void swap(FragmentAllocationRequest &a, FragmentAllocationRequest &b)

class _Internal
