Class SystemResourceInfo
Defined in File system_resource.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class SystemResourceInfo : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
- enumerator kNameFieldNumber
- enumerator kCpuFieldNumber
- enumerator kGpuFieldNumber
- enumerator kMemFieldNumber
- enumerator kGpuMemFieldNumber
Public Functions
- inline SystemResourceInfo()
- ~SystemResourceInfo() override
- explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR SystemResourceInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
- SystemResourceInfo(const SystemResourceInfo &from)
- inline SystemResourceInfo(SystemResourceInfo &&from) noexcept
- inline SystemResourceInfo &operator=(const SystemResourceInfo &from)
- inline SystemResourceInfo &operator=(SystemResourceInfo &&from) noexcept
- inline void Swap(SystemResourceInfo *other)
- inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(SystemResourceInfo *other)
- inline SystemResourceInfo *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
- void CopyFrom(const SystemResourceInfo &from)
- inline void MergeFrom(const SystemResourceInfo &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
- bool IsInitialized() const final
- size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
- const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
- uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
- inline int GetCachedSize() const final
- const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
- ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
- inline void clear_name()
- inline const std::string &name() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_name(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_name()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_name ()
- inline void set_allocated_name(std::string *name)
- inline bool has_cpu() const
- inline void clear_cpu()
- inline const std::string &cpu() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_cpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_cpu()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_cpu ()
- inline void set_allocated_cpu(std::string *cpu)
- inline bool has_gpu() const
- inline void clear_gpu()
- inline const std::string &gpu() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_gpu()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu ()
- inline void set_allocated_gpu(std::string *gpu)
- inline bool has_mem() const
- inline void clear_mem()
- inline const std::string &mem() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_mem(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_mem()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_mem ()
- inline void set_allocated_mem(std::string *mem)
- inline bool has_gpu_mem() const
- inline void clear_gpu_mem()
- inline const std::string &gpu_mem() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu_mem(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_gpu_mem()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu_mem ()
- inline void set_allocated_gpu_mem(std::string *gpu_mem)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_name (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_cpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_mem (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu_mem (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
Public Members
- Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
- static inline const SystemResourceInfo &default_instance()
- static inline const SystemResourceInfo *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
- static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
- static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, SystemResourceInfo::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
- explicit SystemResourceInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto
- inline friend void swap(SystemResourceInfo &a, SystemResourceInfo &b)
-
class _Internal
-
Public Types
- using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<SystemResourceInfo>()._impl_._has_bits_)
Public Static Functions
- static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_mem(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_gpu_mem(HasBits *has_bits)
- enum [anonymous]