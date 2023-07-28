NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class SystemResourceInfo

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class SystemResourceInfo : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kNameFieldNumber

enumerator kCpuFieldNumber

enumerator kGpuFieldNumber

enumerator kMemFieldNumber

enumerator kGpuMemFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline SystemResourceInfo()

~SystemResourceInfo() override

explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR SystemResourceInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)

SystemResourceInfo(const SystemResourceInfo &from)

inline SystemResourceInfo(SystemResourceInfo &&from) noexcept

inline SystemResourceInfo &operator=(const SystemResourceInfo &from)

inline SystemResourceInfo &operator=(SystemResourceInfo &&from) noexcept

inline void Swap(SystemResourceInfo *other)

inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(SystemResourceInfo *other)

inline SystemResourceInfo *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final

void CopyFrom(const SystemResourceInfo &from)

inline void MergeFrom(const SystemResourceInfo &from)

PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final

bool IsInitialized() const final

size_t ByteSizeLong() const final

const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final

uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final

inline int GetCachedSize() const final

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final

inline void clear_name()

inline const std::string &name() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_name(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_name()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_name ()

inline void set_allocated_name(std::string *name)

inline bool has_cpu() const

inline void clear_cpu()

inline const std::string &cpu() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_cpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_cpu()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_cpu ()

inline void set_allocated_cpu(std::string *cpu)

inline bool has_gpu() const

inline void clear_gpu()

inline const std::string &gpu() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_gpu()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu ()

inline void set_allocated_gpu(std::string *gpu)

inline bool has_mem() const

inline void clear_mem()

inline const std::string &mem() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_mem(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_mem()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_mem ()

inline void set_allocated_mem(std::string *mem)

inline bool has_gpu_mem() const

inline void clear_gpu_mem()

inline const std::string &gpu_mem() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu_mem(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_gpu_mem()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu_mem ()

inline void set_allocated_gpu_mem(std::string *gpu_mem)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_name (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_cpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_mem (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu_mem (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()

static inline const SystemResourceInfo &default_instance()

static inline const SystemResourceInfo *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0

static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, SystemResourceInfo::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit SystemResourceInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto
inline friend void swap(SystemResourceInfo &a, SystemResourceInfo &b)

class _Internal

Public Types

using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<SystemResourceInfo>()._impl_._has_bits_)

Public Static Functions

static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_mem(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_gpu_mem(HasBits *has_bits)
