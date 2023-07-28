GXF extensions
bayer_demosaic: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaiccodelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image.
gxf_holoscan_wrapper: includes the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrappercodelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.
opengl_renderer: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::OpenGLRenderercodelet. It displays a VideoBuffer, leveraging OpenGL/CUDA interop.
tensor_rt: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::TensorRtInferencecodelet. It takes input tensors and feeds them into TensorRT for inference.
stream_playback: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializerentity serializer to/from a Tensor Object.
v4l2_source: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::V4L2Sourcecodelet. It uses V4L2 to get image frames from a USB cameras. The output is a VideoBuffer object.
See the User Guide for details regarding the extensions in GXF and Holoscan SDK, and for instructions to build your own extensions