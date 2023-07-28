GXF extensions

See the User Guide for details regarding the extensions in GXF and Holoscan SDK, and for instructions to build your own extensions

bayer_demosaic : includes the nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic codelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image.

gxf_holoscan_wrapper : includes the holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.

opengl_renderer : includes the nvidia::holoscan::OpenGLRenderer codelet. It displays a VideoBuffer, leveraging OpenGL/CUDA interop.

tensor_rt : includes the nvidia::holoscan::TensorRtInference codelet. It takes input tensors and feeds them into TensorRT for inference.

stream_playback : includes the nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer to/from a Tensor Object.