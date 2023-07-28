Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Template Struct _type_info< Parameter< std::shared_ptr< T > > >
Template Struct _type_info< Parameter< std::shared_ptr< T > > >
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
struct
_type_info
<
Parameter
<
std
::
shared_ptr
<
T
>
>
>
Public Types
using
container_type
=
scalar_type
using
element_type
=
std
::
shared_ptr
<
base_type_t
<
T
>
>
using
derived_type
=
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
Public Static Attributes
static
constexpr
int32_t
dimension
=
0
