struct DLManagedTensorCtx

Class that wraps a DLManagedTensor with a memory data reference.

This class is used to wrap a DLManagedTensor ( tensor ) with a shared pointer to the memory data ( memory_ref ). This is useful when the memory data is not owned by the DLManagedTensor, but its lifetime is tied to the DLManagedTensor.

In Holoscan SDK, this class is used to wrap a DLManagedTensor that is created by other libraries, such as CuPy, with a shared pointer to the memory data so that the memory data is reference counted and can be safely used/destroyed by the Holoscan SDK.

Public Members

DLManagedTensor tensor The DLManagedTensor to wrap.