Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class HolovizOp.

Struct Documentation

struct InputSpec

Input specification

Public Functions

InputSpec() = default

inline InputSpec(const std::string tensor_name, InputType type)

inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
Returns

true if the input spec is valid

Public Members

std::string tensor_name_

name of the tensor containing the input data

InputType type_ = InputType::UNKNOWN

input type

float opacity_ = 1.f

layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent

int32_t priority_ = 0

layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values

std::vector<float> color_ = {1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f}

color of rendered geometry

float line_width_ = 1.f

line width for geometry made of lines

float point_size_ = 1.f

point size for geometry made of points

std::vector<std::string> text_

array of text strings, used when type_ is TEXT.

DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ = DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS

depth map render mode, used if type_ is DEPTH_MAP or DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.

