Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class HolovizOp.
-
struct InputSpec
Input specification
Public Functions
- InputSpec() = default
- inline InputSpec(const std::string tensor_name, InputType type)
-
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
- Returns
true if the input spec is valid
Public Members
- std::string tensor_name_
name of the tensor containing the input data
- float opacity_ = 1.f
layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent
- int32_t priority_ = 0
layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values
- std::vector<float> color_ = {1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f}
color of rendered geometry
- float line_width_ = 1.f
line width for geometry made of lines
- float point_size_ = 1.f
point size for geometry made of points
- std::vector<std::string> text_
array of text strings, used when type_ is TEXT.
- DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ = DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS
depth map render mode, used if type_ is DEPTH_MAP or DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.