Struct MultiAIInferenceOp::DataVecMap
Defined in File multiai_inference.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class MultiAIInferenceOp.
struct DataVecMap
DataVecMap specification
Public Functions
- DataVecMap() = default
- inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
- inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)
- inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const
Public Members
- std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_