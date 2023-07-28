Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Template Struct YAMLNodeParser< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >
Template Struct YAMLNodeParser< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >
Defined in
File yaml_parser.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
typeT
>
struct
YAMLNodeParser
<
std
::
shared_ptr
<
typeT
>
>
Public Static Functions
static
inline
std
::
shared_ptr
<
typeT
>
parse
(
const
YAML
::
Node
&
)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
