NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Template Struct YAMLNodeParser< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >

Template Struct YAMLNodeParser< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >

Struct Documentation

template<typename typeT>
struct YAMLNodeParser<std::shared_ptr<typeT>>

Public Static Functions

static inline std::shared_ptr<typeT> parse(const YAML::Node&)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here