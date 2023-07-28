MultimediaExtension
Extension for multimedia related data types, interfaces and components in GXF Core.
UUID:
6f2d1afc-1057-481a-9da6-a5f61fed178e
Version:
2.0.0
Author:
NVIDIA
License:
LICENSE
nvidia::gxf::AudioBuffer
AudioBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to an audio buffer.
Component ID:
a914cac6-5f19-449d-9ade-8c5cdcebe7c3
AudioBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:
|
Field
|
Description
|
channels
|
Number of channels in an audio frame
|
samples
|
Number of samples in an audio frame
|
sampling_rate
|
sampling rate in Hz
|
bytes_per_sample
|
Number of bytes required per sample
|
audio_format
|
AudioFormat of an audio frame
|
audio_layout
|
AudioLayout of an audio frame
Supported
AudioFormat types:
|
AudioFormat
|
Description
|
GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_S16LE
|
16-bit signed PCM audio
|
GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_F32LE
|
32-bit floating-point audio
Supported
AudioLayout types:
|
AudioLayout
|
Description
|
GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_INTERLEAVED
|
Data from all the channels to be interleaved - LRLRLR
|
GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_NON_INTERLEAVED
|
Data from all the channels not to be interleaved - LLLRRR
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
VideoBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to a video buffer.
Component ID:
16ad58c8-b463-422c-b097-61a9acc5050e
VideoBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:
|
Field
|
Description
|
width
|
width of a video frame
|
height
|
height of a video frame
|
color_format
|
VideoFormat of a video frame
|
color_planes
|
ColorPlane(s) associated with the VideoFormat
|
surface_layout
|
SurfaceLayout of the video frame
Supported VideoFormat types:
|
VideoFormat
|
Description
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420
|
BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER
|
BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709
|
BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER
|
BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12
|
BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER
|
BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709
|
BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER
|
BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA
|
RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA
|
BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB
|
ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR
|
ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX
|
RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX
|
BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB
|
XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR
|
XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB
|
RGB-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR
|
BGR-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8
|
RGB - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8
|
BGR - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY
|
8 bit GRAY scale single plane
Supported SurfaceLayout types:
|
SurfaceLayout
|
Description
|
GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_PITCH_LINEAR
|
pitch linear surface memory
|
GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_BLOCK_LINEAR
|
block linear surface memory