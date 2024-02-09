Class VirtualOperator
Defined in File virtual_operator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
Derived Types
public holoscan::ops::VirtualReceiverOp(Class VirtualReceiverOp)
public holoscan::ops::VirtualTransmitterOp(Class VirtualTransmitterOp)
class VirtualOperator : public holoscan::Operator
Virtual operator.
This class is used when connecting fragments with transmitters and receivers (such as UCXTransmitter and UCXReceiver) that communicate with other fragments.
The input/output port of an operator in the fragment can be connected to this virtual operator so that the internal graph initialization mechanism (such as implicit broadcasting or multi-receivers) can be applied to the port of the operator connected to this operator in the same fragment.
Public Functions
template<typename StringT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
inline VirtualOperator(StringT port_name, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgList arg_list)
- inline VirtualOperator()
- virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the Virtual operator.
This function does not call the Operator::initialize() method that is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
Instead, it just sets the operator type to
holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kVirtual.
inline const std::string &port_name() const
Get the name of the port of the operator connected to this operator in the same fragment.
- Returns
The name of the port of the operator connected to this operator in the same fragment.
inline void port_name(const std::string &port_name)
Set the name of the port of the operator connected to this operator in the same fragment.
- Parameters
port_name – The name of the port of the operator connected to this operator in the same fragment.
inline IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type() const
Get the connector type of this operator.
- Returns
The connector type of this operator.
-
inline const ArgList &arg_list() const
Get the argument list of this operator.
- Returns
The argument list of this operator.
IOSpec *input_spec()
Get the input specification for this operator.
- Returns
The pointer to the input specification for this operator.
IOSpec *output_spec()
Get the output specification for this operator.
- Returns
The pointer to the output specification for this operator.
inline IOSpec::IOType io_type() const
Get the IO type of this operator.
- Returns
The IO type of this operator.
Protected Attributes
- std::string port_name_
The name of the port of the operator connected to this operator in the same fragment.
- IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type_
The connector type of this operator.
- ArgList arg_list_
The argument list of this operator.
- IOSpec *input_spec_ = nullptr
The pointer to the input specification for this operator.
- IOSpec *output_spec_ = nullptr
The pointer to the output specification for this operator.
- template<typename StringT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>