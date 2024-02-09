Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER
Defined in File condition.hpp
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)
Forward the arguments to the super class.
This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the condition class.
Use this macro if the class is derived from
holoscan::Conditionor the base class is derived from
holoscan::Condition.
Example:
class MessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition) MessageAvailableCondition() = default; ... const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm"; } ... void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override { GXFCondition::initialize(); } };
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the class.
super_class_name – The name of the super class.