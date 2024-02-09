NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Enum ImageFormat

Enum ImageFormat

Enum Documentation

enum class holoscan::viz::ImageFormat

Image formats.

{component format}_{numeric format}

  • component format

    • indicates the size in bits of the R, G, B and A components if present

  • numeric format

    • UNORM - unsigned normalize values, range [0, 1]

    • SNORM - signed normalized values, range [-1,1]

    • UINT - unsigned integer values, range [0,2n-1]

    • SINT - signed integer values, range [-2n-1,2n-1-1]

    • SFLOAT - signed floating-point numbers

    • SRGB - the R, G, and B components are unsigned normalized values that represent values using sRGB nonlinear encoding, while the A component (if one exists) is a regular unsigned normalized value

Values:

enumerator R8_UINT

specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 8-bit R component

enumerator R16_UINT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 16-bit R component

enumerator R16_SFLOAT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed floating-point format that has a single 16-bit R component

enumerator R32_UINT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 16-bit R component

enumerator R32_SFLOAT

specifies a one-component, 32-bit signed floating-point format that has a single 32-bit R component

enumerator R8G8B8_UNORM

specifies a three-component, 24-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, and an 8-bit B component in byte 2

enumerator B8G8R8_UNORM

specifies a three-component, 24-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit B component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, and an 8-bit R component in byte 2

enumerator R8G8B8A8_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3

enumerator B8G8R8A8_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit B component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit R component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3

enumerator R16G16B16A16_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 64-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7

enumerator R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT

specifies a four-component, 64-bit signed floating-point format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7

enumerator R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT

specifies a four-component, 128-bit signed floating-point format that has a 32-bit R component in bytes 0..3, a 32-bit G component in bytes 4..7, a 32-bit B component in bytes 8..11, and a 32-bit A component in bytes 12..15

enumerator R8_UNORM

specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component.

enumerator R16_UNORM

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 16-bit R component.

enumerator D32_SFLOAT

specifies a one-component, 32-bit signed floating-point format that has 32 bits in the depth component.

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here