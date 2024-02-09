Function holoscan::gxf::create_gxf_component

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Function Documentation

inline void holoscan::gxf::create_gxf_component(gxf_context_t context, const char *component_type_name, const char *component_name, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t *cid)

Create a GXF Component.

Parameters

  • context – The GXF context.

  • component_type_name – The GXF Component type.

  • component_name – The name of the component.

  • eid – The entity ID to which the component will be added.

  • cid – The newly created component’s ID will be returned here.

