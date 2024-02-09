Function holoscan::gxf::create_gxf_component
Defined in File gxf_utils.hpp
inline void holoscan::gxf::create_gxf_component(gxf_context_t context, const char *component_type_name, const char *component_name, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t *cid)
Create a GXF Component.
- Parameters
context – The GXF context.
component_type_name – The GXF Component type.
component_name – The name of the component.
eid – The entity ID to which the component will be added.
cid – The newly created component’s ID will be returned here.