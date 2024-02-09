Function holoscan::viz::ImGuiSetCurrentContext

If using ImGui, create a context and pass it to Holoviz, do this before calling viz::Init().

Background: The ImGui context is a global variable and global variables are not shared across so/DLLboundaries. Therefore the app needs to create the ImGui context first and then provides the pointer to Holoviz like this:

Copy Copied! ImGui::CreateContext(); holoscan::viz::ImGuiSetCurrentContext(ImGui::GetCurrentContext());