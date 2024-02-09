Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP_ #define NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP_ #include <npp.h> #include <string> #include "gxf/core/entity.hpp" #include "gxf/core/handle.hpp" #include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp" #include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" #include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp" #include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp" #include "gxf/std/memory_buffer.hpp" namespace nvidia::holoscan { class BayerDemosaic : public gxf::Codelet { public: gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; private: gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>> receiver_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>> transmitter_; gxf::Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_; gxf::Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>> pool_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_; gxf::Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_; gxf::Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_; gxf::Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_; gxf::Parameter<int> alpha_value_; gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> cuda_stream_; NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{}; NppiInterpolationMode npp_bayer_interp_mode_; NppiBayerGridPosition npp_bayer_grid_pos_; gxf::MemoryBuffer device_scratch_buffer_; }; } // namespace nvidia::holoscan #endif// NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP_