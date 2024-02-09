Program Listing for File opengl_renderer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_OPENGL_RENDERER_HPP_ #define NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_OPENGL_RENDERER_HPP_ // clang-format off #define GLFW_INCLUDE_NONE 1 #include <glad/glad.h> #include <GLFW/glfw3.h> // NOLINT(build/include_order) // clang-format on #include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" #include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp" #include "gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp" struct cudaGraphicsResource; namespace nvidia { namespace holoscan { class OpenGLRenderer : public gxf::Codelet { public: OpenGLRenderer(); gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; private: void processInput(); GLuint createShader(GLenum type, const char* src); GLenum getTextureFormat(gxf::VideoFormat format); gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>> signal_; gxf::Parameter<unsigned int> width_; gxf::Parameter<unsigned int> height_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>> window_close_scheduling_term_; GLFWwindow* window_; GLuint gl_texture_; uint32_t texture_width_; uint32_t texture_height_; GLenum texture_format_; cudaGraphicsResource* cuda_resource_; }; } // namespace holoscan } // namespace nvidia #endif// NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_OPENGL_RENDERER_HPP_