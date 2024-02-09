Program Listing for File video_stream_serializer.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#define NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#include <unordered_map>
#include "common/fixed_vector.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/entity_serializer.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/tid_hash.hpp"
namespace nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback {
class VideoStreamSerializer : gxf::EntitySerializer {
public:
#pragma pack(push, 1)
// Header preceding entities
struct EntityHeader {
uint64_t serialized_size; // Size of the serialized entity in bytes
uint32_t checksum; // Checksum to verify the integrity of the message
uint64_t sequence_number; // Sequence number of the message
uint32_t flags; // Flags to specify delivery options
uint64_t component_count; // Number of components in the entity
uint64_t reserved; // Bytes reserved for future use
};
#pragma pack(pop)
#pragma pack(push, 1)
// Header preceding components
struct ComponentHeader {
uint64_t serialized_size; // Size of the serialized component in bytes
gxf_tid_t tid; // Type ID of the component
uint64_t name_size; // Size of the component name in bytes
};
#pragma pack(pop)
gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t initialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; }
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; }
gxf_result_t serialize_entity_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, gxf::Endpoint* endpoint,
uint64_t* size) override;
gxf_result_t deserialize_entity_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, gxf::Endpoint* endpoint) override;
gxf::Expected<gxf::Entity> deserialize_entity_header_abi(gxf::Endpoint* endpoint) override;
private:
// Structure used to organize serializable components
struct ComponentEntry;
// Populates a list of component entries using a list of component handles
gxf::Expected<FixedVector<ComponentEntry, kMaxComponents>> createComponentEntries(
const FixedVectorBase<gxf::UntypedHandle>& components);
// Serializes a list of components and writes them to an endpoint
// Returns the total number of bytes serialized
gxf::Expected<size_t> serializeComponents(const FixedVectorBase<ComponentEntry>& entries,
gxf::Endpoint* endpoint);
// Reads from an endpoint and deserializes a list of components
gxf::Expected<void> deserializeComponents(size_t component_count, gxf::Entity entity,
gxf::Endpoint* endpoint);
// Searches for a component serializer that supports the given type ID
// Uses the first valid serializer found and caches it for subsequent lookups
// Returns an Unexpected if no valid serializer is found
gxf::Expected<gxf::Handle<gxf::ComponentSerializer>> findComponentSerializer(gxf_tid_t tid);
gxf::Parameter<FixedVector<gxf::Handle<gxf::ComponentSerializer>, kMaxComponents>>
component_serializers_;
// Table that caches type ID with a valid component serializer
std::unordered_map<gxf_tid_t, gxf::Handle<gxf::ComponentSerializer>, gxf::TidHash>
serializer_cache_;
// Sequence number for outgoing messages
uint64_t outgoing_sequence_number_;
// Sequence number for incoming messages
uint64_t incoming_sequence_number_;
};
} // namespace nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback
#endif// NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_SERIALIZER_HPP_