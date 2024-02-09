Program Listing for File ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#define NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#include <string>
// #include "common/endian.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/codec_registry.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/message.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
// Serializer that supports serializaing Timestamps, Tensors, Video Buffer,
// Audio Buffer and integer components
// Valid for sharing data between devices with the same endianness
class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer : public ComponentSerializer {
public:
gxf_result_t registerInterface(Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; }
private:
// Configures all serializer functions
Expected<void> configureSerializers();
// Configures all deserializer functions
Expected<void> configureDeserializers();
// Serializes a holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor
Expected<size_t> serializeHoloscanGXFTensor(const holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor& tensor,
Endpoint* endpoint);
// Deserializes a holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor
Expected<holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor> deserializeHoloscanGXFTensor(Endpoint* endpoint);
// Serializes a holoscan::Message
Expected<size_t> serializeHoloscanMessage(const holoscan::Message& message, Endpoint* endpoint);
// Deserializes a holoscan::Message
Expected<holoscan::Message> deserializeHoloscanMessage(Endpoint* endpoint);
Parameter<Handle<Allocator>> allocator_;
};
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace nvidia
#endif// NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_