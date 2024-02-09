Program Listing for File cli_options.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP #include <string> #include <utility> // std::pair #include <vector> namespace holoscan { struct CLIOptions { bool run_driver = false; bool run_worker = false; std::string driver_address; std::string worker_address; std::vector<std::string> worker_targets; std::string config_path; static std::string parse_port(const std::string& address, const std::string& default_port = ""); static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_address(const std::string& address); void print() const; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP */