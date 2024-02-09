Program Listing for File asynchronous.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP
#include <string>
#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
using nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousEventState;
class AsynchronousCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsynchronousCondition, GXFCondition)
AsynchronousCondition() = default;
AsynchronousCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm* term);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void event_state(AsynchronousEventState state);
AsynchronousEventState event_state() const;
private:
AsynchronousEventState event_state_{AsynchronousEventState::READY};
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP */