NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Program Listing for File periodic.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/periodic.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP

#include <string>
#include <chrono>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class PeriodicCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PeriodicCondition, GXFCondition)

  PeriodicCondition() = default;

  explicit PeriodicCondition(int64_t recess_period_ns);

  template <typename Rep, typename Period>
  explicit PeriodicCondition(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) {
    recess_period_ns_ =
        std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count();
    recess_period_ = std::to_string(recess_period_ns_);
  }

  PeriodicCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm* term);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns);

  template <typename Rep, typename Period>
  void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) {
    int64_t recess_period_ns =
        std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count();
    recess_period(recess_period_ns);
  }

  int64_t recess_period_ns();

  int64_t last_run_timestamp();

 private:
  Parameter<std::string> recess_period_;
  int64_t recess_period_ns_ = 0;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP */

