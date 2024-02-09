Program Listing for File gxf_operator.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_OPERATOR_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <utility>
#include "../executors/gxf/gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp"
#include "../operator.hpp"
#include "./gxf_utils.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class GXFOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit GXFOperator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
: Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
operator_type_ = holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF;
}
GXFOperator() : Operator() { operator_type_ = holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF; }
void initialize() override;
virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0;
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }
void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid) { gxf_eid_ = gxf_eid; }
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const { return gxf_eid_; }
void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid) { gxf_cid_ = gxf_cid; }
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const { return gxf_cid_; }
template <typename typeT>
static void register_converter() {
::holoscan::Operator::register_argument_setter<typeT>();
register_parameter_adaptor<typeT>();
}
protected:
template <typename typeT>
static void register_parameter_adaptor() {
::holoscan::gxf::GXFParameterAdaptor::get_instance().add_param_handler<typeT>(
[](gxf_context_t context,
gxf_uid_t uid,
const char* key,
const ArgType& arg_type,
const std::any& any_value) {
try {
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_value);
param.set_default_value(); // set default value if not set.
if (param.has_value()) {
auto& value = param.get();
switch (arg_type.container_type()) {
case ArgContainerType::kNative:
case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
if (arg_type.element_type() == ArgElementType::kCustom) {
YAML::Node value_node = YAML::convert<typeT>::encode(value);
return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
}
break;
}
case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for key '{}'",
key);
break;
}
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Unable to get argument for key '{}' with type '{}'", key, typeid(typeT).name());
}
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", key, e.what());
}
return GXF_FAILURE;
});
}
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0;
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_OPERATOR_HPP */