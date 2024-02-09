Program Listing for File messagelabel.hpp
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP
#include <chrono>
#include <iterator>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// The initially reserved length of each path in message_paths
#define DEFAULT_PATH_LENGTH 10
// The initially reserved number of paths in message_paths
#define DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS 5
static inline int64_t get_current_time_us() {
return static_cast<int64_t>(std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::microseconds>(
std::chrono::system_clock::now().time_since_epoch())
.count());
}
struct OperatorTimestampLabel {
public:
OperatorTimestampLabel() = default;
explicit OperatorTimestampLabel(Operator* op)
: operator_ptr(op), rec_timestamp(get_current_time_us()), pub_timestamp(-1) {}
OperatorTimestampLabel(Operator* op, int64_t rec_t, int64_t pub_t)
: operator_ptr(op), rec_timestamp(rec_t), pub_timestamp(pub_t) {}
OperatorTimestampLabel(const OperatorTimestampLabel& o)
: operator_ptr(o.operator_ptr),
rec_timestamp(o.rec_timestamp),
pub_timestamp(o.pub_timestamp) {}
OperatorTimestampLabel& operator=(const OperatorTimestampLabel& o);
Operator* operator_ptr = nullptr;
// The timestamp when an Operator receives from an input
// For a root Operator, it is the start of the compute call
int64_t rec_timestamp = 0;
// The timestamp when an Operator publishes an output
// For a leaf Operator, it is the end of the compute call
int64_t pub_timestamp = 0;
};
class MessageLabel {
public:
using TimestampedPath = std::vector<OperatorTimestampLabel>;
MessageLabel() {
// By default, allocate DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS paths in the message_paths
message_paths.reserve(DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS);
}
MessageLabel(const MessageLabel& m) : message_paths(m.message_paths) {}
MessageLabel& operator=(const MessageLabel& m) {
if (this != &m) this->message_paths = m.message_paths;
return *this;
}
int num_paths() { return message_paths.size(); }
std::vector<std::string> get_all_path_names();
std::vector<TimestampedPath> paths() { return message_paths; }
int64_t get_e2e_latency(int index);
double get_e2e_latency_ms(int index) { return ((double)get_e2e_latency(index) / 1000); }
TimestampedPath get_path(int index);
OperatorTimestampLabel& get_operator(int path_index, int op_index);
void set_operator_pub_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t pub_timestamp);
void set_operator_rec_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t rec_timestamp);
void add_new_op_timestamp(holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel o_timestamp);
void update_last_op_publish();
void add_new_path(TimestampedPath path) { message_paths.push_back(path); }
std::string to_string() const;
void print_all();
private:
std::vector<TimestampedPath> message_paths;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP */