Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BayerDemosaicOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) BayerDemosaicOp() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic"; } void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_; Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> transmitter_; Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_; Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_; Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_; Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_; Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_; Parameter<int> alpha_value_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP */