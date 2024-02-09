Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/bayer_demosaic/bayer_demosaic.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BayerDemosaicOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
BayerDemosaicOp() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic"; }
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
private:
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> transmitter_;
Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_;
Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;
Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_;
Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_;
Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_;
Parameter<int> alpha_value_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP */