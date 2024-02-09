Program Listing for File inference_processor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOINFER_PROCESSOR_INFERENCE_PROCESSOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOINFER_PROCESSOR_INFERENCE_PROCESSOR_HPP #include <map> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp" #include "holoinfer.hpp" #include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp" #include "holoinfer_utils.hpp" namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference; namespace holoscan::ops { class InferenceProcessorOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(InferenceProcessorOp) InferenceProcessorOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void start() override; void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; struct DataMap { DataMap() = default; explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); } void insert(const std::string& key, const std::string& value) { mappings_[key] = value; } std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const { return mappings_; } std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_; }; struct DataVecMap { DataVecMap() = default; explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); } void insert(const std::string& key, const std::vector<std::string>& value) { for (const auto& val : value) mappings_[key].push_back(val); } std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const { return mappings_; } std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_; }; private: Parameter<DataVecMap> process_operations_; Parameter<DataVecMap> processed_map_; Parameter<std::string> config_path_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> in_tensor_names_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> out_tensor_names_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_; Parameter<bool> input_on_cuda_; Parameter<bool> output_on_cuda_; Parameter<bool> transmit_on_cuda_; Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> transmitter_; void conditional_disable_output_port(const std::string& name); // Internal state std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::ProcessorContext> holoscan_postprocess_context_; HoloInfer::DataMap data_per_tensor_; std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> dims_per_tensor_; const std::string module_{"Inference Processor Operator"}; CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOINFER_PROCESSOR_INFERENCE_PROCESSOR_HPP */