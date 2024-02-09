NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Program Listing for File core.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoinfer/src/infer/onnx/core.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H

#include <cuda.h>
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <onnxruntime_c_api.h>
#include <onnxruntime_cxx_api.h>

#include <chrono>
#include <cmath>
#include <exception>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <limits>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class OnnxInfer : public InferBase {
 public:
  OnnxInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool cuda_flag);

  InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
                           std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer);

  void populate_model_details();

  void print_model_details();

  int set_holoscan_inf_onnx_session_options();

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;

  void cleanup() {
    session_.reset();
    env_.reset();
  }

 private:
  std::string model_path_{""};
  bool use_cuda_ = true;

  Ort::SessionOptions session_options_;
  OrtCUDAProviderOptions cuda_options_{};

  std::unique_ptr<Ort::Env> env_ = nullptr;
  std::unique_ptr<Ort::Session> session_ = nullptr;

  Ort::AllocatorWithDefaultOptions allocator_;

  size_t input_nodes_{0}, output_nodes_{0};

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> input_dims_{};
  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> output_dims_{};

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> input_type_, output_type_;

  std::vector<const char*> input_names_;
  std::vector<const char*> output_names_;

  std::vector<Ort::Value> input_tensors_;
  std::vector<Ort::Value> output_tensors_;

  std::vector<Ort::Value> input_tensors_gpu_;
  std::vector<Ort::Value> output_tensors_gpu_;

  Ort::MemoryInfo memory_info_ = Ort::MemoryInfo::CreateCpu(OrtAllocatorType::OrtArenaAllocator,
                                                            OrtMemType::OrtMemTypeDefault);

  Ort::MemoryInfo memory_info_cuda_ =
      Ort::MemoryInfo("Cuda", OrtAllocatorType::OrtArenaAllocator, 0, OrtMemTypeDefault);
  std::unique_ptr<Ort::Allocator> memory_allocator_cuda_;

  holoinfer_datatype get_holoinfer_datatype(ONNXTensorElementDataType datatype);

  Ort::Value create_tensor(const std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>& input_buffer,
                           const std::vector<int64_t>& dims);
  void transfer_to_output(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer,
                          const size_t& index);
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif

