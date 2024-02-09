NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Program Listing for File app_driver.pb.h

Return to documentation for file (src/core/services/generated/app_driver.pb.h)

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_driver.proto

#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fdriver_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fdriver_2eproto

#include <limits>
#include <string>

#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
#include "system_resource.pb.h"
#include "result.pb.h"
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_app_5fdriver_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
}  // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto {
  static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class FragmentAllocationRequest;
struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_;
class FragmentAllocationResponse;
struct FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_;
class WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest;
struct WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal _WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_;
class WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse;
struct WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal _WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

// ===================================================================

class FragmentAllocationRequest final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) */ {
 public:
  inline FragmentAllocationRequest() : FragmentAllocationRequest(nullptr) {}
  ~FragmentAllocationRequest() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from);
  FragmentAllocationRequest(FragmentAllocationRequest&& from) noexcept
    : FragmentAllocationRequest() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline FragmentAllocationRequest& operator=(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline FragmentAllocationRequest& operator=(FragmentAllocationRequest&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const FragmentAllocationRequest& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentAllocationRequest*>(
               &_FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    0;

  friend void swap(FragmentAllocationRequest& a, FragmentAllocationRequest& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  FragmentAllocationRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentAllocationRequest>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) {
    FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest";
  }
  protected:
  explicit FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kFragmentNamesFieldNumber = 2,
    kWorkerPortFieldNumber = 1,
    kAvailableSystemResourceFieldNumber = 3,
  };
  // repeated string fragment_names = 2;
  int fragment_names_size() const;
  private:
  int _internal_fragment_names_size() const;
  public:
  void clear_fragment_names();
  const std::string& fragment_names(int index) const;
  std::string* mutable_fragment_names(int index);
  void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string& value);
  void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string&& value);
  void set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value);
  void set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value, size_t size);
  std::string* add_fragment_names();
  void add_fragment_names(const std::string& value);
  void add_fragment_names(std::string&& value);
  void add_fragment_names(const char* value);
  void add_fragment_names(const char* value, size_t size);
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>& fragment_names() const;
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>* mutable_fragment_names();
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_fragment_names(int index) const;
  std::string* _internal_add_fragment_names();
  public:

  // string worker_port = 1;
  void clear_worker_port();
  const std::string& worker_port() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_worker_port(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_worker_port();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_worker_port();
  void set_allocated_worker_port(std::string* worker_port);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_worker_port() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_worker_port(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_worker_port();
  public:

  // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 3;
  bool has_available_system_resource() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_available_system_resource() const;
  public:
  void clear_available_system_resource();
  const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& available_system_resource() const;
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* release_available_system_resource();
  ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* mutable_available_system_resource();
  void set_allocated_available_system_resource(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* available_system_resource);
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& _internal_available_system_resource() const;
  ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* _internal_mutable_available_system_resource();
  public:
  void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_available_system_resource(
      ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* available_system_resource);
  ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* unsafe_arena_release_available_system_resource();

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> fragment_names_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr worker_port_;
    ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* available_system_resource_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class FragmentAllocationResponse final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) */ {
 public:
  inline FragmentAllocationResponse() : FragmentAllocationResponse(nullptr) {}
  ~FragmentAllocationResponse() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  FragmentAllocationResponse(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from);
  FragmentAllocationResponse(FragmentAllocationResponse&& from) noexcept
    : FragmentAllocationResponse() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline FragmentAllocationResponse& operator=(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline FragmentAllocationResponse& operator=(FragmentAllocationResponse&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const FragmentAllocationResponse& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const FragmentAllocationResponse* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentAllocationResponse*>(
               &_FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    1;

  friend void swap(FragmentAllocationResponse& a, FragmentAllocationResponse& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  FragmentAllocationResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentAllocationResponse>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) {
    FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse";
  }
  protected:
  explicit FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kResultFieldNumber = 1,
  };
  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  bool has_result() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_result() const;
  public:
  void clear_result();
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& result() const;
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::Result* release_result();
  ::holoscan::service::Result* mutable_result();
  void set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result);
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& _internal_result() const;
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _internal_mutable_result();
  public:
  void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
      ::holoscan::service::Result* result);
  ::holoscan::service::Result* unsafe_arena_release_result();

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::holoscan::service::Result* result_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) */ {
 public:
  inline WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest() : WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(nullptr) {}
  ~WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from);
  WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest&& from) noexcept
    : WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& operator=(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& operator=(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*>(
               &_WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    2;

  friend void swap(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& a, WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from) {
    WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest";
  }
  protected:
  explicit WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kWorkerPortFieldNumber = 1,
    kStatusFieldNumber = 2,
  };
  // string worker_port = 1;
  void clear_worker_port();
  const std::string& worker_port() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_worker_port(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_worker_port();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_worker_port();
  void set_allocated_worker_port(std::string* worker_port);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_worker_port() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_worker_port(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_worker_port();
  public:

  // .holoscan.service.Result status = 2;
  bool has_status() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_status() const;
  public:
  void clear_status();
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& status() const;
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::Result* release_status();
  ::holoscan::service::Result* mutable_status();
  void set_allocated_status(::holoscan::service::Result* status);
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& _internal_status() const;
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _internal_mutable_status();
  public:
  void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_status(
      ::holoscan::service::Result* status);
  ::holoscan::service::Result* unsafe_arena_release_status();

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr worker_port_;
    ::holoscan::service::Result* status_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) */ {
 public:
  inline WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse() : WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(nullptr) {}
  ~WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from);
  WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse&& from) noexcept
    : WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& operator=(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& operator=(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*>(
               &_WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    3;

  friend void swap(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& a, WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from) {
    WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse";
  }
  protected:
  explicit WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kResultFieldNumber = 1,
  };
  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  bool has_result() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_result() const;
  public:
  void clear_result();
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& result() const;
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::Result* release_result();
  ::holoscan::service::Result* mutable_result();
  void set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result);
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& _internal_result() const;
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _internal_mutable_result();
  public:
  void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
      ::holoscan::service::Result* result);
  ::holoscan::service::Result* unsafe_arena_release_result();

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::holoscan::service::Result* result_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================


// ===================================================================

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic push
  #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// FragmentAllocationRequest

// string worker_port = 1;
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::clear_worker_port() {
  _impl_.worker_port_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& FragmentAllocationRequest::worker_port() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port)
  return _internal_worker_port();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_worker_port(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {

 _impl_.worker_port_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port)
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_worker_port() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_worker_port();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_worker_port() const {
  return _impl_.worker_port_.Get();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_set_worker_port(const std::string& value) {

  _impl_.worker_port_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_mutable_worker_port() {

  return _impl_.worker_port_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::release_worker_port() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port)
  return _impl_.worker_port_.Release();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_allocated_worker_port(std::string* worker_port) {
  if (worker_port != nullptr) {

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.worker_port_.SetAllocated(worker_port, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.worker_port_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port)
}

// repeated string fragment_names = 2;
inline int FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_fragment_names_size() const {
  return _impl_.fragment_names_.size();
}
inline int FragmentAllocationRequest::fragment_names_size() const {
  return _internal_fragment_names_size();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::clear_fragment_names() {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Clear();
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_add_fragment_names();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_fragment_names(int index) const {
  return _impl_.fragment_names_.Get(index);
}
inline const std::string& FragmentAllocationRequest::fragment_names(int index) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
  return _internal_fragment_names(index);
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_fragment_names(int index) {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
  return _impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index);
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string& value) {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, std::string&& value) {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(std::move(value));
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value) {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_char:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value, size_t size) {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(
    reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_add_fragment_names() {
  return _impl_.fragment_names_.Add();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Add()->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(std::string&& value) {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Add(std::move(value));
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(const char* value) {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Add()->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_char:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(const char* value, size_t size) {
  _impl_.fragment_names_.Add()->assign(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>&
FragmentAllocationRequest::fragment_names() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
  return _impl_.fragment_names_;
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>*
FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_fragment_names() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
  return &_impl_.fragment_names_;
}

// .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 3;
inline bool FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_has_available_system_resource() const {
  return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.available_system_resource_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool FragmentAllocationRequest::has_available_system_resource() const {
  return _internal_has_available_system_resource();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_available_system_resource() const {
  const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* p = _impl_.available_system_resource_;
  return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource&>(
      ::holoscan::service::_AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& FragmentAllocationRequest::available_system_resource() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.available_system_resource)
  return _internal_available_system_resource();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_available_system_resource(
    ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* available_system_resource) {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.available_system_resource_);
  }
  _impl_.available_system_resource_ = available_system_resource;
  if (available_system_resource) {

  } else {

  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.available_system_resource)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* FragmentAllocationRequest::release_available_system_resource() {

  ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* temp = _impl_.available_system_resource_;
  _impl_.available_system_resource_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  auto* old =  reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
  temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
    temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  }
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* FragmentAllocationRequest::unsafe_arena_release_available_system_resource() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.available_system_resource)

  ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* temp = _impl_.available_system_resource_;
  _impl_.available_system_resource_ = nullptr;
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_mutable_available_system_resource() {

  if (_impl_.available_system_resource_ == nullptr) {
    auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource>(GetArenaForAllocation());
    _impl_.available_system_resource_ = p;
  }
  return _impl_.available_system_resource_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_available_system_resource() {
  ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* _msg = _internal_mutable_available_system_resource();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.available_system_resource)
  return _msg;
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_allocated_available_system_resource(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* available_system_resource) {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  if (message_arena == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.available_system_resource_);
  }
  if (available_system_resource) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
                reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(available_system_resource));
    if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
      available_system_resource = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
          message_arena, available_system_resource, submessage_arena);
    }

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.available_system_resource_ = available_system_resource;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.available_system_resource)
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// FragmentAllocationResponse

// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
inline bool FragmentAllocationResponse::_internal_has_result() const {
  return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.result_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool FragmentAllocationResponse::has_result() const {
  return _internal_has_result();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentAllocationResponse::_internal_result() const {
  const ::holoscan::service::Result* p = _impl_.result_;
  return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::Result&>(
      ::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentAllocationResponse::result() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
  return _internal_result();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
    ::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
  }
  _impl_.result_ = result;
  if (result) {

  } else {

  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::release_result() {

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  auto* old =  reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
  temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
    temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  }
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::unsafe_arena_release_result() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::_internal_mutable_result() {

  if (_impl_.result_ == nullptr) {
    auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(GetArenaForAllocation());
    _impl_.result_ = p;
  }
  return _impl_.result_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::mutable_result() {
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _msg = _internal_mutable_result();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
  return _msg;
}
inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  if (message_arena == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
  }
  if (result) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
                reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(result));
    if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
      result = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
          message_arena, result, submessage_arena);
    }

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.result_ = result;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest

// string worker_port = 1;
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::clear_worker_port() {
  _impl_.worker_port_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::worker_port() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port)
  return _internal_worker_port();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::set_worker_port(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {

 _impl_.worker_port_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port)
}
inline std::string* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::mutable_worker_port() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_worker_port();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_internal_worker_port() const {
  return _impl_.worker_port_.Get();
}
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_internal_set_worker_port(const std::string& value) {

  _impl_.worker_port_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_internal_mutable_worker_port() {

  return _impl_.worker_port_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::release_worker_port() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port)
  return _impl_.worker_port_.Release();
}
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::set_allocated_worker_port(std::string* worker_port) {
  if (worker_port != nullptr) {

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.worker_port_.SetAllocated(worker_port, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.worker_port_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port)
}

// .holoscan.service.Result status = 2;
inline bool WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_internal_has_status() const {
  return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.status_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::has_status() const {
  return _internal_has_status();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_internal_status() const {
  const ::holoscan::service::Result* p = _impl_.status_;
  return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::Result&>(
      ::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::status() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.status)
  return _internal_status();
}
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_status(
    ::holoscan::service::Result* status) {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.status_);
  }
  _impl_.status_ = status;
  if (status) {

  } else {

  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.status)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::release_status() {

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.status_;
  _impl_.status_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  auto* old =  reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
  temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
    temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  }
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::unsafe_arena_release_status() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.status)

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.status_;
  _impl_.status_ = nullptr;
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_internal_mutable_status() {

  if (_impl_.status_ == nullptr) {
    auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(GetArenaForAllocation());
    _impl_.status_ = p;
  }
  return _impl_.status_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::mutable_status() {
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _msg = _internal_mutable_status();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.status)
  return _msg;
}
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::set_allocated_status(::holoscan::service::Result* status) {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  if (message_arena == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.status_);
  }
  if (status) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
                reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(status));
    if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
      status = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
          message_arena, status, submessage_arena);
    }

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.status_ = status;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.status)
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse

// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
inline bool WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_internal_has_result() const {
  return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.result_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::has_result() const {
  return _internal_has_result();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_internal_result() const {
  const ::holoscan::service::Result* p = _impl_.result_;
  return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::Result&>(
      ::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::result() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse.result)
  return _internal_result();
}
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
    ::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
  }
  _impl_.result_ = result;
  if (result) {

  } else {

  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse.result)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::release_result() {

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  auto* old =  reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
  temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
    temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  }
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::unsafe_arena_release_result() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse.result)

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_internal_mutable_result() {

  if (_impl_.result_ == nullptr) {
    auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(GetArenaForAllocation());
    _impl_.result_ = p;
  }
  return _impl_.result_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::mutable_result() {
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _msg = _internal_mutable_result();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse.result)
  return _msg;
}
inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  if (message_arena == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
  }
  if (result) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
                reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(result));
    if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
      result = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
          message_arena, result, submessage_arena);
    }

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.result_ = result;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse.result)
}

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// -------------------------------------------------------------------


// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)

}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fdriver_2eproto

