Program Listing for File app_worker.pb.cc

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT! // source: app_worker.proto #include "app_worker.pb.h" #include <algorithm> #include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h> #include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h> #include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h> #include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h> #include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h> // @@protoc_insertion_point(includes) #include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc> PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID; namespace _pbi = _pb::internal; namespace holoscan { namespace service { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.used_ports_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0} , /*decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_)*/0u , /*decltype(_impl_.min_port_)*/0u , /*decltype(_impl_.max_port_)*/0u , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { AvailablePortsRequest _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { AvailablePortsResponse _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.connections_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { ConnectionItemList _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItemList_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized) {} struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{::_pbi::ConstantInitialized()} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { FragmentExecutionRequest _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { FragmentExecutionResponse _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.code_)*/0 , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { TerminateWorkerRequest _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal _TerminateWorkerRequest_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { TerminateWorkerResponse _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal _TerminateWorkerResponse_default_instance_; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[8]; static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr; static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr; const uint32_t TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.min_port_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.used_ports_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _impl_.unused_ports_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, _impl_.connections_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, _has_bits_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, key_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, value_), 0, 1, ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _impl_.fragment_connections_map_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _impl_.result_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest, _impl_.code_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse, _impl_.result_), }; static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { { 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest)}, { 10, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse)}, { 17, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList)}, { 24, 32, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse)}, { 34, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest)}, { 41, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse)}, { 48, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest)}, { 55, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse)}, }; static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = { &::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_ConnectionItemList_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_TerminateWorkerRequest_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_TerminateWorkerResponse_default_instance_._instance, }; const char descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = "

\020app_worker.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\025co" "nnection_item.proto\032\020error_code.proto\032\014r" "esult.proto\"h

\025AvailablePortsRequest\022\027

\017" "number_of_ports\030\001\001(\r\022\020

\010min_port\030\002\001(\r\022" "\020

\010max_port\030\003\001(\r\022\022



used_ports\030\004\003(\r\".

" "\026AvailablePortsResponse\022\024

\014unused_ports\030" "\001\003(\r\"K

\022ConnectionItemList\0225

\013connectio" "ns\030\001\003(\0132 .holoscan.service.ConnectionIt" "em\"\351\001

\030FragmentExecutionRequest\022h

\030fragm" "ent_connections_map\030\001\003(\0132F.holoscan.ser" "vice.FragmentExecutionRequest.FragmentCo" "nnectionsMapEntry\032c

\033FragmentConnections" "MapEntry\022\013

\003key\030\001\001(\t\0223

\005value\030\002\001(\0132$.h" "oloscan.service.ConnectionItemList:\0028\001\"E" "

\031FragmentExecutionResponse\022(

\006result\030\001" "\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"C

\026Termina" "teWorkerRequest\022)

\004code\030\001\001(\0162\033.holoscan" ".service.ErrorCode\"C

\027TerminateWorkerRes" "ponse\022(

\006result\030\001\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service" ".Result2\325\002

\020AppWorkerService\022h

\021GetAvail" "ablePorts\022\'.holoscan.service.AvailablePo" "rtsRequest\032(.holoscan.service.AvailableP" "ortsResponse\"\000\022m

\020ExecuteFragments\022*.hol" "oscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest\032+" ".holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRespo" "nse\"\000\022h

\017TerminateWorker\022(.holoscan.serv" "ice.TerminateWorkerRequest\032).holoscan.se" "rvice.TerminateWorkerResponse\"\000b\006proto3" ; static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps[3] = { &::descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto, &::descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto, &::descriptor_table_result_2eproto, }; static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once; const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto = { false, false, 1119, descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto, "app_worker.proto", &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps, 3, 8, schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto, file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto, }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter() { return &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto; } // Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time. PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_app_5fworker_2eproto(&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto); namespace holoscan { namespace service { // =================================================================== class AvailablePortsRequest::_Internal { public: }; AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) } AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { AvailablePortsRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.used_ports_){from._impl_.used_ports_} , /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0} , decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){} , decltype(_impl_.min_port_){} , decltype(_impl_.max_port_){} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); ::memcpy(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, &from._impl_.number_of_ports_, static_cast<size_t>(reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) - reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_)); // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) } inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.used_ports_){arena} , /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0} , decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){0u} , decltype(_impl_.min_port_){0u} , decltype(_impl_.max_port_){0u} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } AvailablePortsRequest::~AvailablePortsRequest() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.used_ports_.~RepeatedField(); } void AvailablePortsRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void AvailablePortsRequest::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.used_ports_.Clear(); ::memset(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, 0, static_cast<size_t>( reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) - reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_)); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // uint32 number_of_ports = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) { _impl_.number_of_ports_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // uint32 min_port = 2; case 2: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 16)) { _impl_.min_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // uint32 max_port = 3; case 3: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) { _impl_.max_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // repeated uint32 used_ports = 4; case 4: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) { ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_used_ports(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); } else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 32) { _internal_add_used_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr)); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // uint32 number_of_ports = 1; if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(1, this->_internal_number_of_ports(), target); } // uint32 min_port = 2; if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(2, this->_internal_min_port(), target); } // uint32 max_port = 3; if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(3, this->_internal_max_port(), target); } // repeated uint32 used_ports = 4; { int byte_size = _impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed); if (byte_size > 0) { target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed( 4, _internal_used_ports(), byte_size, target); } } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) return target; } size_t AvailablePortsRequest::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated uint32 used_ports = 4; { size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite:: UInt32Size(this->_impl_.used_ports_); if (data_size > 0) { total_size += 1 + ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size)); } int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size); _impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size, std::memory_order_relaxed); total_size += data_size; } // uint32 number_of_ports = 1; if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) { total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_number_of_ports()); } // uint32 min_port = 2; if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) { total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_min_port()); } // uint32 max_port = 3; if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) { total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_max_port()); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsRequest::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsRequest*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsRequest&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; _this->_impl_.used_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.used_ports_); if (from._internal_number_of_ports() != 0) { _this->_internal_set_number_of_ports(from._internal_number_of_ports()); } if (from._internal_min_port() != 0) { _this->_internal_set_min_port(from._internal_min_port()); } if (from._internal_max_port() != 0) { _this->_internal_set_max_port(from._internal_max_port()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void AvailablePortsRequest::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool AvailablePortsRequest::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void AvailablePortsRequest::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); _impl_.used_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.used_ports_); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::memswap< PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_) + sizeof(AvailablePortsRequest::_impl_.max_port_) - PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_)>( reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_), reinterpret_cast<char*>(&other->_impl_.number_of_ports_)); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsRequest::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[0]); } // =================================================================== class AvailablePortsResponse::_Internal { public: }; AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) } AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { AvailablePortsResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){from._impl_.unused_ports_} , /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) } inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){arena} , /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } AvailablePortsResponse::~AvailablePortsResponse() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.unused_ports_.~RepeatedField(); } void AvailablePortsResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void AvailablePortsResponse::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.unused_ports_.Clear(); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_unused_ports(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); } else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8) { _internal_add_unused_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr)); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1; { int byte_size = _impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed); if (byte_size > 0) { target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed( 1, _internal_unused_ports(), byte_size, target); } } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) return target; } size_t AvailablePortsResponse::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1; { size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite:: UInt32Size(this->_impl_.unused_ports_); if (data_size > 0) { total_size += 1 + ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size)); } int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size); _impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size, std::memory_order_relaxed); total_size += data_size; } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsResponse::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsResponse*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsResponse&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; _this->_impl_.unused_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.unused_ports_); _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void AvailablePortsResponse::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool AvailablePortsResponse::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void AvailablePortsResponse::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); _impl_.unused_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.unused_ports_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsResponse::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[1]); } // =================================================================== class ConnectionItemList::_Internal { public: }; void ConnectionItemList::clear_connections() { _impl_.connections_.Clear(); } ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) } ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(const ConnectionItemList& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { ConnectionItemList* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.connections_){from._impl_.connections_} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) } inline void ConnectionItemList::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.connections_){arena} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } ConnectionItemList::~ConnectionItemList() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void ConnectionItemList::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.connections_.~RepeatedPtrField(); } void ConnectionItemList::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void ConnectionItemList::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.connections_.Clear(); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* ConnectionItemList::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr -= 1; do { ptr += 1; ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_add_connections(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break; } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* ConnectionItemList::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1; for (unsigned i = 0, n = static_cast<unsigned>(this->_internal_connections_size()); i < n; i++) { const auto& repfield = this->_internal_connections(i); target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(1, repfield, repfield.GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) return target; } size_t ConnectionItemList::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1; total_size += 1UL * this->_internal_connections_size(); for (const auto& msg : this->_impl_.connections_) { total_size += ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(msg); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectionItemList::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, ConnectionItemList::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectionItemList::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void ConnectionItemList::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectionItemList*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectionItemList&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; _this->_impl_.connections_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.connections_); _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void ConnectionItemList::CopyFrom(const ConnectionItemList& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool ConnectionItemList::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void ConnectionItemList::InternalSwap(ConnectionItemList* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); _impl_.connections_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.connections_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectionItemList::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[2]); } // =================================================================== FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse() {} FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena) : SuperType(arena) {} void FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::MergeFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse& other) { MergeFromInternal(other); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[3]); } // =================================================================== class FragmentExecutionRequest::_Internal { public: }; FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); if (arena != nullptr && !is_message_owned) { arena->OwnCustomDestructor(this, &FragmentExecutionRequest::ArenaDtor); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) } FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { FragmentExecutionRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_connections_map_); // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) } inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{::_pbi::ArenaInitialized(), arena} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } FragmentExecutionRequest::~FragmentExecutionRequest() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; ArenaDtor(this); return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Destruct(); _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.~MapField(); } void FragmentExecutionRequest::ArenaDtor(void* object) { FragmentExecutionRequest* _this = reinterpret_cast< FragmentExecutionRequest* >(object); _this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Destruct(); } void FragmentExecutionRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void FragmentExecutionRequest::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Clear(); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr -= 1; do { ptr += 1; ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(&_impl_.fragment_connections_map_, ptr); CHK_(ptr); if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break; } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1; if (!this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().empty()) { using MapType = ::_pb::Map<std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList>; using WireHelper = FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::Funcs; const auto& map_field = this->_internal_fragment_connections_map(); auto check_utf8 = [](const MapType::value_type& entry) { (void)entry; ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( entry.first.data(), static_cast<int>(entry.first.length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.FragmentConnectionsMapEntry.key"); }; if (stream->IsSerializationDeterministic() && map_field.size() > 1) { for (const auto& entry : ::_pbi::MapSorterPtr<MapType>(map_field)) { target = WireHelper::InternalSerialize(1, entry.first, entry.second, target, stream); check_utf8(entry); } } else { for (const auto& entry : map_field) { target = WireHelper::InternalSerialize(1, entry.first, entry.second, target, stream); check_utf8(entry); } } } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) return target; } size_t FragmentExecutionRequest::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1; total_size += 1 * ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::FromIntSize(this->_internal_fragment_connections_map_size()); for (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Map< std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >::const_iterator it = this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().begin(); it != this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().end(); ++it) { total_size += FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::Funcs::ByteSizeLong(it->first, it->second); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionRequest::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionRequest*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionRequest&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; _this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_connections_map_); _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void FragmentExecutionRequest::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool FragmentExecutionRequest::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void FragmentExecutionRequest::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[4]); } // =================================================================== class FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal { public: static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg); }; const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal::result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg) { return *msg->_impl_.result_; } void FragmentExecutionResponse::clear_result() { if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; } FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) } FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { FragmentExecutionResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) } inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } FragmentExecutionResponse::~FragmentExecutionResponse() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_; } void FragmentExecutionResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void FragmentExecutionResponse::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this), _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) return target; } size_t FragmentExecutionResponse::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize( *_impl_.result_); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionResponse::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionResponse*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionResponse&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom( from._internal_result()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void FragmentExecutionResponse::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool FragmentExecutionResponse::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void FragmentExecutionResponse::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionResponse::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[5]); } // =================================================================== class TerminateWorkerRequest::_Internal { public: }; TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) } TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(const TerminateWorkerRequest& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { TerminateWorkerRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.code_){} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _this->_impl_.code_ = from._impl_.code_; // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) } inline void TerminateWorkerRequest::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.code_){0} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } TerminateWorkerRequest::~TerminateWorkerRequest() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void TerminateWorkerRequest::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); } void TerminateWorkerRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void TerminateWorkerRequest::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.code_ = 0; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* TerminateWorkerRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) { uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr); CHK_(ptr); _internal_set_code(static_cast<::holoscan::service::ErrorCode>(val)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* TerminateWorkerRequest::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1; if (this->_internal_code() != 0) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray( 1, this->_internal_code(), target); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) return target; } size_t TerminateWorkerRequest::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1; if (this->_internal_code() != 0) { total_size += 1 + ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_code()); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData TerminateWorkerRequest::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, TerminateWorkerRequest::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*TerminateWorkerRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void TerminateWorkerRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<TerminateWorkerRequest*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const TerminateWorkerRequest&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (from._internal_code() != 0) { _this->_internal_set_code(from._internal_code()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void TerminateWorkerRequest::CopyFrom(const TerminateWorkerRequest& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool TerminateWorkerRequest::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void TerminateWorkerRequest::InternalSwap(TerminateWorkerRequest* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); swap(_impl_.code_, other->_impl_.code_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata TerminateWorkerRequest::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[6]); } // =================================================================== class TerminateWorkerResponse::_Internal { public: static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const TerminateWorkerResponse* msg); }; const ::holoscan::service::Result& TerminateWorkerResponse::_Internal::result(const TerminateWorkerResponse* msg) { return *msg->_impl_.result_; } void TerminateWorkerResponse::clear_result() { if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; } TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) } TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(const TerminateWorkerResponse& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { TerminateWorkerResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) } inline void TerminateWorkerResponse::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } TerminateWorkerResponse::~TerminateWorkerResponse() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void TerminateWorkerResponse::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_; } void TerminateWorkerResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void TerminateWorkerResponse::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* TerminateWorkerResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* TerminateWorkerResponse::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this), _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) return target; } size_t TerminateWorkerResponse::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize( *_impl_.result_); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData TerminateWorkerResponse::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, TerminateWorkerResponse::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*TerminateWorkerResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void TerminateWorkerResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<TerminateWorkerResponse*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const TerminateWorkerResponse&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom( from._internal_result()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void TerminateWorkerResponse::CopyFrom(const TerminateWorkerResponse& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool TerminateWorkerResponse::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void TerminateWorkerResponse::InternalSwap(TerminateWorkerResponse* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata TerminateWorkerResponse::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[7]); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope) } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >(arena); } PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE // @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope) #include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>