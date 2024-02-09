Program Listing for File app_worker.pb.cc
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/app_worker.pb.cc)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_worker.proto
#include "app_worker.pb.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG
namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.used_ports_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_)*/0u
, /*decltype(_impl_.min_port_)*/0u
, /*decltype(_impl_.max_port_)*/0u
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
AvailablePortsRequest _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
AvailablePortsResponse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.connections_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
ConnectionItemList _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItemList_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized) {}
struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{::_pbi::ConstantInitialized()}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
FragmentExecutionRequest _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
FragmentExecutionResponse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.code_)*/0
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
TerminateWorkerRequest _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal _TerminateWorkerRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
TerminateWorkerResponse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal _TerminateWorkerResponse_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[8];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr;
const uint32_t TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.min_port_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.used_ports_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _impl_.unused_ports_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, _impl_.connections_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, _has_bits_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, key_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, value_),
0,
1,
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _impl_.fragment_connections_map_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _impl_.result_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest, _impl_.code_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse, _impl_.result_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
{ 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest)},
{ 10, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse)},
{ 17, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList)},
{ 24, 32, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse)},
{ 34, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest)},
{ 41, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse)},
{ 48, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest)},
{ 55, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse)},
};
static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
&::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_ConnectionItemList_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_TerminateWorkerRequest_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_TerminateWorkerResponse_default_instance_._instance,
};
const char descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
"\n\020app_worker.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\025co"
"nnection_item.proto\032\020error_code.proto\032\014r"
"esult.proto\"h\n\025AvailablePortsRequest\022\027\n\017"
"number_of_ports\030\001\001(\r\022\020\n\010min_port\030\002\001(\r\022"
"\020\n\010max_port\030\003\001(\r\022\022\n\nused_ports\030\004\003(\r\".\n"
"\026AvailablePortsResponse\022\024\n\014unused_ports\030"
"\001\003(\r\"K\n\022ConnectionItemList\0225\n\013connectio"
"ns\030\001\003(\0132 .holoscan.service.ConnectionIt"
"em\"\351\001\n\030FragmentExecutionRequest\022h\n\030fragm"
"ent_connections_map\030\001\003(\0132F.holoscan.ser"
"vice.FragmentExecutionRequest.FragmentCo"
"nnectionsMapEntry\032c\n\033FragmentConnections"
"MapEntry\022\013\n\003key\030\001\001(\t\0223\n\005value\030\002\001(\0132$.h"
"oloscan.service.ConnectionItemList:\0028\001\"E"
"\n\031FragmentExecutionResponse\022(\n\006result\030\001"
"\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"C\n\026Termina"
"teWorkerRequest\022)\n\004code\030\001\001(\0162\033.holoscan"
".service.ErrorCode\"C\n\027TerminateWorkerRes"
"ponse\022(\n\006result\030\001\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service"
".Result2\325\002\n\020AppWorkerService\022h\n\021GetAvail"
"ablePorts\022\'.holoscan.service.AvailablePo"
"rtsRequest\032(.holoscan.service.AvailableP"
"ortsResponse\"\000\022m\n\020ExecuteFragments\022*.hol"
"oscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest\032+"
".holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRespo"
"nse\"\000\022h\n\017TerminateWorker\022(.holoscan.serv"
"ice.TerminateWorkerRequest\032).holoscan.se"
"rvice.TerminateWorkerResponse\"\000b\006proto3"
;
static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps[3] = {
&::descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto,
&::descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto,
&::descriptor_table_result_2eproto,
};
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto = {
false, false, 1119, descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto,
"app_worker.proto",
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps, 3, 8,
schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto,
file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter() {
return &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto;
}
// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_app_5fworker_2eproto(&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class AvailablePortsRequest::_Internal {
public:
};
AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
}
AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(const AvailablePortsRequest& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
AvailablePortsRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.used_ports_){from._impl_.used_ports_}
, /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){}
, decltype(_impl_.min_port_){}
, decltype(_impl_.max_port_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
::memcpy(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, &from._impl_.number_of_ports_,
static_cast<size_t>(reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) -
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_));
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.used_ports_){arena}
, /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){0u}
, decltype(_impl_.min_port_){0u}
, decltype(_impl_.max_port_){0u}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
AvailablePortsRequest::~AvailablePortsRequest() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.used_ports_.~RepeatedField();
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.used_ports_.Clear();
::memset(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, 0, static_cast<size_t>(
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) -
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_));
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
_impl_.number_of_ports_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// uint32 min_port = 2;
case 2:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 16)) {
_impl_.min_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// uint32 max_port = 3;
case 3:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) {
_impl_.max_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// repeated uint32 used_ports = 4;
case 4:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) {
ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_used_ports(), ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
} else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 32) {
_internal_add_used_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(1, this->_internal_number_of_ports(), target);
}
// uint32 min_port = 2;
if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(2, this->_internal_min_port(), target);
}
// uint32 max_port = 3;
if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(3, this->_internal_max_port(), target);
}
// repeated uint32 used_ports = 4;
{
int byte_size = _impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed);
if (byte_size > 0) {
target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed(
4, _internal_used_ports(), byte_size, target);
}
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
return target;
}
size_t AvailablePortsRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated uint32 used_ports = 4;
{
size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::
UInt32Size(this->_impl_.used_ports_);
if (data_size > 0) {
total_size += 1 +
::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size));
}
int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size);
_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size,
std::memory_order_relaxed);
total_size += data_size;
}
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_number_of_ports());
}
// uint32 min_port = 2;
if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) {
total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_min_port());
}
// uint32 max_port = 3;
if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) {
total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_max_port());
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsRequest::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsRequest*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsRequest&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
_this->_impl_.used_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.used_ports_);
if (from._internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_number_of_ports(from._internal_number_of_ports());
}
if (from._internal_min_port() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_min_port(from._internal_min_port());
}
if (from._internal_max_port() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_max_port(from._internal_max_port());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool AvailablePortsRequest::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
_impl_.used_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.used_ports_);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::memswap<
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_)
+ sizeof(AvailablePortsRequest::_impl_.max_port_)
- PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_)>(
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_),
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&other->_impl_.number_of_ports_));
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsRequest::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[0]);
}
// ===================================================================
class AvailablePortsResponse::_Internal {
public:
};
AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
}
AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(const AvailablePortsResponse& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
AvailablePortsResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){from._impl_.unused_ports_}
, /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){arena}
, /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
AvailablePortsResponse::~AvailablePortsResponse() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.unused_ports_.~RepeatedField();
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.unused_ports_.Clear();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_unused_ports(), ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
} else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8) {
_internal_add_unused_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
{
int byte_size = _impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed);
if (byte_size > 0) {
target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed(
1, _internal_unused_ports(), byte_size, target);
}
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
return target;
}
size_t AvailablePortsResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
{
size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::
UInt32Size(this->_impl_.unused_ports_);
if (data_size > 0) {
total_size += 1 +
::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size));
}
int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size);
_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size,
std::memory_order_relaxed);
total_size += data_size;
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsResponse::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsResponse*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsResponse&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
_this->_impl_.unused_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.unused_ports_);
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool AvailablePortsResponse::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
_impl_.unused_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.unused_ports_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsResponse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[1]);
}
// ===================================================================
class ConnectionItemList::_Internal {
public:
};
void ConnectionItemList::clear_connections() {
_impl_.connections_.Clear();
}
ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
}
ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(const ConnectionItemList& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
ConnectionItemList* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.connections_){from._impl_.connections_}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
}
inline void ConnectionItemList::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.connections_){arena}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
ConnectionItemList::~ConnectionItemList() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void ConnectionItemList::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.connections_.~RepeatedPtrField();
}
void ConnectionItemList::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void ConnectionItemList::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.connections_.Clear();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* ConnectionItemList::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr -= 1;
do {
ptr += 1;
ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_add_connections(), ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
} while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* ConnectionItemList::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1;
for (unsigned i = 0,
n = static_cast<unsigned>(this->_internal_connections_size()); i < n; i++) {
const auto& repfield = this->_internal_connections(i);
target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
InternalWriteMessage(1, repfield, repfield.GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
return target;
}
size_t ConnectionItemList::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1;
total_size += 1UL * this->_internal_connections_size();
for (const auto& msg : this->_impl_.connections_) {
total_size +=
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(msg);
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectionItemList::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
ConnectionItemList::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectionItemList::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void ConnectionItemList::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectionItemList*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectionItemList&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
_this->_impl_.connections_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.connections_);
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void ConnectionItemList::CopyFrom(const ConnectionItemList& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool ConnectionItemList::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void ConnectionItemList::InternalSwap(ConnectionItemList* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
_impl_.connections_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.connections_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectionItemList::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[2]);
}
// ===================================================================
FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse() {}
FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena)
: SuperType(arena) {}
void FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::MergeFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse& other) {
MergeFromInternal(other);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[3]);
}
// ===================================================================
class FragmentExecutionRequest::_Internal {
public:
};
FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
if (arena != nullptr && !is_message_owned) {
arena->OwnCustomDestructor(this, &FragmentExecutionRequest::ArenaDtor);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
}
FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
FragmentExecutionRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
_this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_connections_map_);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{::_pbi::ArenaInitialized(), arena}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
FragmentExecutionRequest::~FragmentExecutionRequest() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
ArenaDtor(this);
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Destruct();
_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.~MapField();
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::ArenaDtor(void* object) {
FragmentExecutionRequest* _this = reinterpret_cast< FragmentExecutionRequest* >(object);
_this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Destruct();
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Clear();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr -= 1;
do {
ptr += 1;
ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(&_impl_.fragment_connections_map_, ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
} while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1;
if (!this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().empty()) {
using MapType = ::_pb::Map<std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList>;
using WireHelper = FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::Funcs;
const auto& map_field = this->_internal_fragment_connections_map();
auto check_utf8 = [](const MapType::value_type& entry) {
(void)entry;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
entry.first.data(), static_cast<int>(entry.first.length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.FragmentConnectionsMapEntry.key");
};
if (stream->IsSerializationDeterministic() && map_field.size() > 1) {
for (const auto& entry : ::_pbi::MapSorterPtr<MapType>(map_field)) {
target = WireHelper::InternalSerialize(1, entry.first, entry.second, target, stream);
check_utf8(entry);
}
} else {
for (const auto& entry : map_field) {
target = WireHelper::InternalSerialize(1, entry.first, entry.second, target, stream);
check_utf8(entry);
}
}
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
return target;
}
size_t FragmentExecutionRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1;
total_size += 1 *
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::FromIntSize(this->_internal_fragment_connections_map_size());
for (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Map< std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >::const_iterator
it = this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().begin();
it != this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().end(); ++it) {
total_size += FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::Funcs::ByteSizeLong(it->first, it->second);
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionRequest::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionRequest*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionRequest&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
_this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_connections_map_);
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool FragmentExecutionRequest::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[4]);
}
// ===================================================================
class FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal {
public:
static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg);
};
const ::holoscan::service::Result&
FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal::result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg) {
return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::clear_result() {
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
delete _impl_.result_;
}
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
FragmentExecutionResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
if (from._internal_has_result()) {
_this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::~FragmentExecutionResponse() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
delete _impl_.result_;
}
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
_Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
return target;
}
size_t FragmentExecutionResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
*_impl_.result_);
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionResponse::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionResponse*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionResponse&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (from._internal_has_result()) {
_this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
from._internal_result());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool FragmentExecutionResponse::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionResponse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[5]);
}
// ===================================================================
class TerminateWorkerRequest::_Internal {
public:
};
TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
}
TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(const TerminateWorkerRequest& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
TerminateWorkerRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.code_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
_this->_impl_.code_ = from._impl_.code_;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
}
inline void TerminateWorkerRequest::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.code_){0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
TerminateWorkerRequest::~TerminateWorkerRequest() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void TerminateWorkerRequest::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
}
void TerminateWorkerRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void TerminateWorkerRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.code_ = 0;
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* TerminateWorkerRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
_internal_set_code(static_cast<::holoscan::service::ErrorCode>(val));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* TerminateWorkerRequest::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
if (this->_internal_code() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray(
1, this->_internal_code(), target);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
return target;
}
size_t TerminateWorkerRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
if (this->_internal_code() != 0) {
total_size += 1 +
::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_code());
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData TerminateWorkerRequest::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
TerminateWorkerRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*TerminateWorkerRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void TerminateWorkerRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<TerminateWorkerRequest*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const TerminateWorkerRequest&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (from._internal_code() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_code(from._internal_code());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void TerminateWorkerRequest::CopyFrom(const TerminateWorkerRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool TerminateWorkerRequest::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void TerminateWorkerRequest::InternalSwap(TerminateWorkerRequest* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
swap(_impl_.code_, other->_impl_.code_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata TerminateWorkerRequest::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[6]);
}
// ===================================================================
class TerminateWorkerResponse::_Internal {
public:
static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const TerminateWorkerResponse* msg);
};
const ::holoscan::service::Result&
TerminateWorkerResponse::_Internal::result(const TerminateWorkerResponse* msg) {
return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void TerminateWorkerResponse::clear_result() {
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
delete _impl_.result_;
}
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
}
TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(const TerminateWorkerResponse& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
TerminateWorkerResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
if (from._internal_has_result()) {
_this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
}
inline void TerminateWorkerResponse::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
TerminateWorkerResponse::~TerminateWorkerResponse() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void TerminateWorkerResponse::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}
void TerminateWorkerResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void TerminateWorkerResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
delete _impl_.result_;
}
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* TerminateWorkerResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* TerminateWorkerResponse::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
_Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
return target;
}
size_t TerminateWorkerResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
*_impl_.result_);
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData TerminateWorkerResponse::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
TerminateWorkerResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*TerminateWorkerResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void TerminateWorkerResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<TerminateWorkerResponse*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const TerminateWorkerResponse&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (from._internal_has_result()) {
_this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
from._internal_result());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void TerminateWorkerResponse::CopyFrom(const TerminateWorkerResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool TerminateWorkerResponse::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void TerminateWorkerResponse::InternalSwap(TerminateWorkerResponse* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata TerminateWorkerResponse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[7]);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>