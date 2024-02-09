Program Listing for File app_worker.pb.cc

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_worker.proto

#include "app_worker.pb.h"

#include <algorithm>

#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>

PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG

namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;

namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.used_ports_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_)*/0u
  , /*decltype(_impl_.min_port_)*/0u
  , /*decltype(_impl_.max_port_)*/0u
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    AvailablePortsRequest _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    AvailablePortsResponse _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.connections_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    ConnectionItemList _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectionItemListDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItemList_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized) {}
struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{::_pbi::ConstantInitialized()}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    FragmentExecutionRequest _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    FragmentExecutionResponse _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.code_)*/0
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    TerminateWorkerRequest _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 TerminateWorkerRequestDefaultTypeInternal _TerminateWorkerRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    TerminateWorkerResponse _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 TerminateWorkerResponseDefaultTypeInternal _TerminateWorkerResponse_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[8];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr;

const uint32_t TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.min_port_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.used_ports_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _impl_.unused_ports_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, _impl_.connections_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, _has_bits_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, key_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, value_),
  0,
  1,
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _impl_.fragment_connections_map_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _impl_.result_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest, _impl_.code_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse, _impl_.result_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  { 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest)},
  { 10, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse)},
  { 17, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList)},
  { 24, 32, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse)},
  { 34, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest)},
  { 41, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse)},
  { 48, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest)},
  { 55, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse)},
};

static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
  &::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_ConnectionItemList_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_TerminateWorkerRequest_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_TerminateWorkerResponse_default_instance_._instance,
};

const char descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
  "\n\020app_worker.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\025co"
  "nnection_item.proto\032\020error_code.proto\032\014r"
  "esult.proto\"h\n\025AvailablePortsRequest\022\027\n\017"
  "number_of_ports\030\001\001(\r\022\020\n\010min_port\030\002\001(\r\022"
  "\020\n\010max_port\030\003\001(\r\022\022\n\nused_ports\030\004\003(\r\".\n"
  "\026AvailablePortsResponse\022\024\n\014unused_ports\030"
  "\001\003(\r\"K\n\022ConnectionItemList\0225\n\013connectio"
  "ns\030\001\003(\0132 .holoscan.service.ConnectionIt"
  "em\"\351\001\n\030FragmentExecutionRequest\022h\n\030fragm"
  "ent_connections_map\030\001\003(\0132F.holoscan.ser"
  "vice.FragmentExecutionRequest.FragmentCo"
  "nnectionsMapEntry\032c\n\033FragmentConnections"
  "MapEntry\022\013\n\003key\030\001\001(\t\0223\n\005value\030\002\001(\0132$.h"
  "oloscan.service.ConnectionItemList:\0028\001\"E"
  "\n\031FragmentExecutionResponse\022(\n\006result\030\001"
  "\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"C\n\026Termina"
  "teWorkerRequest\022)\n\004code\030\001\001(\0162\033.holoscan"
  ".service.ErrorCode\"C\n\027TerminateWorkerRes"
  "ponse\022(\n\006result\030\001\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service"
  ".Result2\325\002\n\020AppWorkerService\022h\n\021GetAvail"
  "ablePorts\022\'.holoscan.service.AvailablePo"
  "rtsRequest\032(.holoscan.service.AvailableP"
  "ortsResponse\"\000\022m\n\020ExecuteFragments\022*.hol"
  "oscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest\032+"
  ".holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRespo"
  "nse\"\000\022h\n\017TerminateWorker\022(.holoscan.serv"
  "ice.TerminateWorkerRequest\032).holoscan.se"
  "rvice.TerminateWorkerResponse\"\000b\006proto3"
  ;
static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps[3] = {
  &::descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto,
  &::descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto,
  &::descriptor_table_result_2eproto,
};
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto = {
    false, false, 1119, descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto,
    "app_worker.proto",
    &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps, 3, 8,
    schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets,
    file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto,
    file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter() {
  return &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto;
}

// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_app_5fworker_2eproto(&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

// ===================================================================

class AvailablePortsRequest::_Internal {
 public:
};

AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
}
AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(const AvailablePortsRequest& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  AvailablePortsRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.used_ports_){from._impl_.used_ports_}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
    , decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.min_port_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.max_port_){}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  ::memcpy(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, &from._impl_.number_of_ports_,
    static_cast<size_t>(reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) -
    reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_));
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
}

inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.used_ports_){arena}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
    , decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){0u}
    , decltype(_impl_.min_port_){0u}
    , decltype(_impl_.max_port_){0u}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

AvailablePortsRequest::~AvailablePortsRequest() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.used_ports_.~RepeatedField();
}

void AvailablePortsRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void AvailablePortsRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.used_ports_.Clear();
  ::memset(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, 0, static_cast<size_t>(
      reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) -
      reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_));
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
          _impl_.number_of_ports_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // uint32 min_port = 2;
      case 2:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 16)) {
          _impl_.min_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // uint32 max_port = 3;
      case 3:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) {
          _impl_.max_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // repeated uint32 used_ports = 4;
      case 4:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) {
          ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_used_ports(), ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 32) {
          _internal_add_used_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
  if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(1, this->_internal_number_of_ports(), target);
  }

  // uint32 min_port = 2;
  if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(2, this->_internal_min_port(), target);
  }

  // uint32 max_port = 3;
  if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(3, this->_internal_max_port(), target);
  }

  // repeated uint32 used_ports = 4;
  {
    int byte_size = _impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed);
    if (byte_size > 0) {
      target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed(
          4, _internal_used_ports(), byte_size, target);
    }
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  return target;
}

size_t AvailablePortsRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated uint32 used_ports = 4;
  {
    size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::
      UInt32Size(this->_impl_.used_ports_);
    if (data_size > 0) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size));
    }
    int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size);
    _impl_._used_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size,
                                    std::memory_order_relaxed);
    total_size += data_size;
  }

  // uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
  if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
    total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_number_of_ports());
  }

  // uint32 min_port = 2;
  if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) {
    total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_min_port());
  }

  // uint32 max_port = 3;
  if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) {
    total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_max_port());
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsRequest::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsRequest*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsRequest&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _this->_impl_.used_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.used_ports_);
  if (from._internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
    _this->_internal_set_number_of_ports(from._internal_number_of_ports());
  }
  if (from._internal_min_port() != 0) {
    _this->_internal_set_min_port(from._internal_min_port());
  }
  if (from._internal_max_port() != 0) {
    _this->_internal_set_max_port(from._internal_max_port());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void AvailablePortsRequest::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool AvailablePortsRequest::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void AvailablePortsRequest::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.used_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.used_ports_);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::memswap<
      PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_)
      + sizeof(AvailablePortsRequest::_impl_.max_port_)
      - PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_)>(
          reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_),
          reinterpret_cast<char*>(&other->_impl_.number_of_ports_));
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsRequest::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[0]);
}

// ===================================================================

class AvailablePortsResponse::_Internal {
 public:
};

AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
}
AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(const AvailablePortsResponse& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  AvailablePortsResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){from._impl_.unused_ports_}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
}

inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){arena}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

AvailablePortsResponse::~AvailablePortsResponse() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.unused_ports_.~RepeatedField();
}

void AvailablePortsResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void AvailablePortsResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.unused_ports_.Clear();
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_unused_ports(), ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8) {
          _internal_add_unused_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
  {
    int byte_size = _impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed);
    if (byte_size > 0) {
      target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed(
          1, _internal_unused_ports(), byte_size, target);
    }
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  return target;
}

size_t AvailablePortsResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
  {
    size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::
      UInt32Size(this->_impl_.unused_ports_);
    if (data_size > 0) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size));
    }
    int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size);
    _impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size,
                                    std::memory_order_relaxed);
    total_size += data_size;
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsResponse::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsResponse*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsResponse&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _this->_impl_.unused_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.unused_ports_);
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void AvailablePortsResponse::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool AvailablePortsResponse::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void AvailablePortsResponse::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.unused_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.unused_ports_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsResponse::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[1]);
}

// ===================================================================

class ConnectionItemList::_Internal {
 public:
};

void ConnectionItemList::clear_connections() {
  _impl_.connections_.Clear();
}
ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
}
ConnectionItemList::ConnectionItemList(const ConnectionItemList& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  ConnectionItemList* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.connections_){from._impl_.connections_}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
}

inline void ConnectionItemList::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.connections_){arena}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

ConnectionItemList::~ConnectionItemList() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void ConnectionItemList::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.connections_.~RepeatedPtrField();
}

void ConnectionItemList::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void ConnectionItemList::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.connections_.Clear();
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* ConnectionItemList::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr -= 1;
          do {
            ptr += 1;
            ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_add_connections(), ptr);
            CHK_(ptr);
            if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
          } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* ConnectionItemList::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1;
  for (unsigned i = 0,
      n = static_cast<unsigned>(this->_internal_connections_size()); i < n; i++) {
    const auto& repfield = this->_internal_connections(i);
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
        InternalWriteMessage(1, repfield, repfield.GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  return target;
}

size_t ConnectionItemList::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 1;
  total_size += 1UL * this->_internal_connections_size();
  for (const auto& msg : this->_impl_.connections_) {
    total_size +=
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(msg);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectionItemList::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    ConnectionItemList::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectionItemList::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void ConnectionItemList::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectionItemList*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectionItemList&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _this->_impl_.connections_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.connections_);
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void ConnectionItemList::CopyFrom(const ConnectionItemList& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool ConnectionItemList::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void ConnectionItemList::InternalSwap(ConnectionItemList* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.connections_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.connections_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectionItemList::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[2]);
}

// ===================================================================

FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse() {}
FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena)
    : SuperType(arena) {}
void FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::MergeFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse& other) {
  MergeFromInternal(other);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[3]);
}

// ===================================================================

class FragmentExecutionRequest::_Internal {
 public:
};

FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  if (arena != nullptr && !is_message_owned) {
    arena->OwnCustomDestructor(this, &FragmentExecutionRequest::ArenaDtor);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
}
FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  FragmentExecutionRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_connections_map_);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
}

inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_connections_map_)*/{::_pbi::ArenaInitialized(), arena}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

FragmentExecutionRequest::~FragmentExecutionRequest() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    ArenaDtor(this);
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Destruct();
  _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.~MapField();
}

void FragmentExecutionRequest::ArenaDtor(void* object) {
  FragmentExecutionRequest* _this = reinterpret_cast< FragmentExecutionRequest* >(object);
  _this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Destruct();
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void FragmentExecutionRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.Clear();
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr -= 1;
          do {
            ptr += 1;
            ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(&_impl_.fragment_connections_map_, ptr);
            CHK_(ptr);
            if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
          } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().empty()) {
    using MapType = ::_pb::Map<std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList>;
    using WireHelper = FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::Funcs;
    const auto& map_field = this->_internal_fragment_connections_map();
    auto check_utf8 = [](const MapType::value_type& entry) {
      (void)entry;
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
        entry.first.data(), static_cast<int>(entry.first.length()),
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
        "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.FragmentConnectionsMapEntry.key");
    };

    if (stream->IsSerializationDeterministic() && map_field.size() > 1) {
      for (const auto& entry : ::_pbi::MapSorterPtr<MapType>(map_field)) {
        target = WireHelper::InternalSerialize(1, entry.first, entry.second, target, stream);
        check_utf8(entry);
      }
    } else {
      for (const auto& entry : map_field) {
        target = WireHelper::InternalSerialize(1, entry.first, entry.second, target, stream);
        check_utf8(entry);
      }
    }
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  return target;
}

size_t FragmentExecutionRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // map<string, .holoscan.service.ConnectionItemList> fragment_connections_map = 1;
  total_size += 1 *
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::FromIntSize(this->_internal_fragment_connections_map_size());
  for (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Map< std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >::const_iterator
      it = this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().begin();
      it != this->_internal_fragment_connections_map().end(); ++it) {
    total_size += FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse::Funcs::ByteSizeLong(it->first, it->second);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionRequest::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionRequest*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionRequest&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _this->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_connections_map_);
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void FragmentExecutionRequest::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool FragmentExecutionRequest::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void FragmentExecutionRequest::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.fragment_connections_map_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.fragment_connections_map_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[4]);
}

// ===================================================================

class FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal {
 public:
  static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg);
};

const ::holoscan::service::Result&
FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal::result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg) {
  return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::clear_result() {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  FragmentExecutionResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
}

inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

FragmentExecutionResponse::~FragmentExecutionResponse() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}

void FragmentExecutionResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void FragmentExecutionResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
      InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
        _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  return target;
}

size_t FragmentExecutionResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
        *_impl_.result_);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionResponse::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionResponse*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionResponse&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
        from._internal_result());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void FragmentExecutionResponse::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool FragmentExecutionResponse::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void FragmentExecutionResponse::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionResponse::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[5]);
}

// ===================================================================

class TerminateWorkerRequest::_Internal {
 public:
};

TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
}
TerminateWorkerRequest::TerminateWorkerRequest(const TerminateWorkerRequest& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  TerminateWorkerRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.code_){}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _this->_impl_.code_ = from._impl_.code_;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
}

inline void TerminateWorkerRequest::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.code_){0}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

TerminateWorkerRequest::~TerminateWorkerRequest() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void TerminateWorkerRequest::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
}

void TerminateWorkerRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void TerminateWorkerRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.code_ = 0;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* TerminateWorkerRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
          uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
          _internal_set_code(static_cast<::holoscan::service::ErrorCode>(val));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* TerminateWorkerRequest::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
  if (this->_internal_code() != 0) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray(
      1, this->_internal_code(), target);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  return target;
}

size_t TerminateWorkerRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
  if (this->_internal_code() != 0) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_code());
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData TerminateWorkerRequest::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    TerminateWorkerRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*TerminateWorkerRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void TerminateWorkerRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<TerminateWorkerRequest*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const TerminateWorkerRequest&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (from._internal_code() != 0) {
    _this->_internal_set_code(from._internal_code());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void TerminateWorkerRequest::CopyFrom(const TerminateWorkerRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerRequest)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool TerminateWorkerRequest::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void TerminateWorkerRequest::InternalSwap(TerminateWorkerRequest* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  swap(_impl_.code_, other->_impl_.code_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata TerminateWorkerRequest::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[6]);
}

// ===================================================================

class TerminateWorkerResponse::_Internal {
 public:
  static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const TerminateWorkerResponse* msg);
};

const ::holoscan::service::Result&
TerminateWorkerResponse::_Internal::result(const TerminateWorkerResponse* msg) {
  return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void TerminateWorkerResponse::clear_result() {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
}
TerminateWorkerResponse::TerminateWorkerResponse(const TerminateWorkerResponse& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  TerminateWorkerResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
}

inline void TerminateWorkerResponse::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

TerminateWorkerResponse::~TerminateWorkerResponse() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void TerminateWorkerResponse::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}

void TerminateWorkerResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void TerminateWorkerResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* TerminateWorkerResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* TerminateWorkerResponse::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
      InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
        _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  return target;
}

size_t TerminateWorkerResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
        *_impl_.result_);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData TerminateWorkerResponse::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    TerminateWorkerResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*TerminateWorkerResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void TerminateWorkerResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<TerminateWorkerResponse*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const TerminateWorkerResponse&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
        from._internal_result());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void TerminateWorkerResponse::CopyFrom(const TerminateWorkerResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.TerminateWorkerResponse)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool TerminateWorkerResponse::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void TerminateWorkerResponse::InternalSwap(TerminateWorkerResponse* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata TerminateWorkerResponse::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[7]);
}

// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024