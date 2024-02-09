Program Listing for File connection_item.pb.h
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: connection_item.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_connection_5fitem_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_connection_5fitem_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/generated_enum_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_connection_5fitem_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class ConnectionItem;
struct ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal;
extern ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItem_default_instance_;
class ConnectorArg;
struct ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal;
extern ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectorArg_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
enum IOType : int {
INPUT = 0,
OUTPUT = 1,
IOType_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
IOType_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool IOType_IsValid(int value);
constexpr IOType IOType_MIN = INPUT;
constexpr IOType IOType_MAX = OUTPUT;
constexpr int IOType_ARRAYSIZE = IOType_MAX + 1;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* IOType_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& IOType_Name(T enum_t_value) {
static_assert(::std::is_same<T, IOType>::value ||
::std::is_integral<T>::value,
"Incorrect type passed to function IOType_Name.");
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
IOType_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool IOType_Parse(
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, IOType* value) {
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<IOType>(
IOType_descriptor(), name, value);
}
enum ConnectorType : int {
DEFAULT = 0,
DOUBLE_BUFFER = 1,
UCX = 2,
ConnectorType_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
ConnectorType_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool ConnectorType_IsValid(int value);
constexpr ConnectorType ConnectorType_MIN = DEFAULT;
constexpr ConnectorType ConnectorType_MAX = UCX;
constexpr int ConnectorType_ARRAYSIZE = ConnectorType_MAX + 1;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ConnectorType_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& ConnectorType_Name(T enum_t_value) {
static_assert(::std::is_same<T, ConnectorType>::value ||
::std::is_integral<T>::value,
"Incorrect type passed to function ConnectorType_Name.");
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
ConnectorType_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool ConnectorType_Parse(
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, ConnectorType* value) {
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<ConnectorType>(
ConnectorType_descriptor(), name, value);
}
// ===================================================================
class ConnectorArg final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) */ {
public:
inline ConnectorArg() : ConnectorArg(nullptr) {}
~ConnectorArg() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectorArg(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
ConnectorArg(const ConnectorArg& from);
ConnectorArg(ConnectorArg&& from) noexcept
: ConnectorArg() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline ConnectorArg& operator=(const ConnectorArg& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline ConnectorArg& operator=(ConnectorArg&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const ConnectorArg& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
enum ValueCase {
kStrValue = 2,
kIntValue = 3,
kDoubleValue = 4,
VALUE_NOT_SET = 0,
};
static inline const ConnectorArg* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const ConnectorArg*>(
&_ConnectorArg_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
0;
friend void swap(ConnectorArg& a, ConnectorArg& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(ConnectorArg* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(ConnectorArg* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
ConnectorArg* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<ConnectorArg>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const ConnectorArg& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const ConnectorArg& from) {
ConnectorArg::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(ConnectorArg* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg";
}
protected:
explicit ConnectorArg(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kKeyFieldNumber = 1,
kStrValueFieldNumber = 2,
kIntValueFieldNumber = 3,
kDoubleValueFieldNumber = 4,
};
// string key = 1;
void clear_key();
const std::string& key() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_key(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_key();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_key();
void set_allocated_key(std::string* key);
private:
const std::string& _internal_key() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_key(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_key();
public:
// string str_value = 2;
bool has_str_value() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_str_value() const;
public:
void clear_str_value();
const std::string& str_value() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_str_value(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_str_value();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_str_value();
void set_allocated_str_value(std::string* str_value);
private:
const std::string& _internal_str_value() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_str_value(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_str_value();
public:
// int32 int_value = 3;
bool has_int_value() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_int_value() const;
public:
void clear_int_value();
int32_t int_value() const;
void set_int_value(int32_t value);
private:
int32_t _internal_int_value() const;
void _internal_set_int_value(int32_t value);
public:
// double double_value = 4;
bool has_double_value() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_double_value() const;
public:
void clear_double_value();
double double_value() const;
void set_double_value(double value);
private:
double _internal_double_value() const;
void _internal_set_double_value(double value);
public:
void clear_value();
ValueCase value_case() const;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
private:
class _Internal;
void set_has_str_value();
void set_has_int_value();
void set_has_double_value();
inline bool has_value() const;
inline void clear_has_value();
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr key_;
union ValueUnion {
constexpr ValueUnion() : _constinit_{} {}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized _constinit_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr str_value_;
int32_t int_value_;
double double_value_;
} value_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
uint32_t _oneof_case_[1];
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
class ConnectionItem final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) */ {
public:
inline ConnectionItem() : ConnectionItem(nullptr) {}
~ConnectionItem() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItem(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
ConnectionItem(const ConnectionItem& from);
ConnectionItem(ConnectionItem&& from) noexcept
: ConnectionItem() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline ConnectionItem& operator=(const ConnectionItem& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline ConnectionItem& operator=(ConnectionItem&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const ConnectionItem& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const ConnectionItem* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const ConnectionItem*>(
&_ConnectionItem_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
1;
friend void swap(ConnectionItem& a, ConnectionItem& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(ConnectionItem* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(ConnectionItem* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
ConnectionItem* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<ConnectionItem>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const ConnectionItem& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const ConnectionItem& from) {
ConnectionItem::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(ConnectionItem* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.ConnectionItem";
}
protected:
explicit ConnectionItem(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kArgsFieldNumber = 4,
kNameFieldNumber = 1,
kIoTypeFieldNumber = 2,
kConnectorTypeFieldNumber = 3,
};
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
int args_size() const;
private:
int _internal_args_size() const;
public:
void clear_args();
::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* mutable_args(int index);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >*
mutable_args();
private:
const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& _internal_args(int index) const;
::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* _internal_add_args();
public:
const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& args(int index) const;
::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* add_args();
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >&
args() const;
// string name = 1;
void clear_name();
const std::string& name() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_name(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_name();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_name();
void set_allocated_name(std::string* name);
private:
const std::string& _internal_name() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_name(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_name();
public:
// .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
void clear_io_type();
::holoscan::service::IOType io_type() const;
void set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value);
private:
::holoscan::service::IOType _internal_io_type() const;
void _internal_set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value);
public:
// .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
void clear_connector_type();
::holoscan::service::ConnectorType connector_type() const;
void set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value);
private:
::holoscan::service::ConnectorType _internal_connector_type() const;
void _internal_set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value);
public:
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg > args_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr name_;
int io_type_;
int connector_type_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// ConnectorArg
// string key = 1;
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_key() {
_impl_.key_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::key() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
return _internal_key();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void ConnectorArg::set_key(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_.key_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::mutable_key() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_key();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::_internal_key() const {
return _impl_.key_.Get();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_key(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.key_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::_internal_mutable_key() {
return _impl_.key_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::release_key() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
return _impl_.key_.Release();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_allocated_key(std::string* key) {
if (key != nullptr) {
} else {
}
_impl_.key_.SetAllocated(key, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.key_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.key_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
}
// string str_value = 2;
inline bool ConnectorArg::_internal_has_str_value() const {
return value_case() == kStrValue;
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_str_value() const {
return _internal_has_str_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_has_str_value() {
_impl_._oneof_case_[0] = kStrValue;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_str_value() {
if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
_impl_.value_.str_value_.Destroy();
clear_has_value();
}
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::str_value() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
return _internal_str_value();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline void ConnectorArg::set_str_value(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
if (!_internal_has_str_value()) {
clear_value();
set_has_str_value();
_impl_.value_.str_value_.InitDefault();
}
_impl_.value_.str_value_.Set( static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::mutable_str_value() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_str_value();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::_internal_str_value() const {
if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
return _impl_.value_.str_value_.Get();
}
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetEmptyStringAlreadyInited();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_str_value(const std::string& value) {
if (!_internal_has_str_value()) {
clear_value();
set_has_str_value();
_impl_.value_.str_value_.InitDefault();
}
_impl_.value_.str_value_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::_internal_mutable_str_value() {
if (!_internal_has_str_value()) {
clear_value();
set_has_str_value();
_impl_.value_.str_value_.InitDefault();
}
return _impl_.value_.str_value_.Mutable( GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::release_str_value() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
clear_has_value();
return _impl_.value_.str_value_.Release();
} else {
return nullptr;
}
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_allocated_str_value(std::string* str_value) {
if (has_value()) {
clear_value();
}
if (str_value != nullptr) {
set_has_str_value();
_impl_.value_.str_value_.InitAllocated(str_value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
}
// int32 int_value = 3;
inline bool ConnectorArg::_internal_has_int_value() const {
return value_case() == kIntValue;
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_int_value() const {
return _internal_has_int_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_has_int_value() {
_impl_._oneof_case_[0] = kIntValue;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_int_value() {
if (_internal_has_int_value()) {
_impl_.value_.int_value_ = 0;
clear_has_value();
}
}
inline int32_t ConnectorArg::_internal_int_value() const {
if (_internal_has_int_value()) {
return _impl_.value_.int_value_;
}
return 0;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_int_value(int32_t value) {
if (!_internal_has_int_value()) {
clear_value();
set_has_int_value();
}
_impl_.value_.int_value_ = value;
}
inline int32_t ConnectorArg::int_value() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.int_value)
return _internal_int_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_int_value(int32_t value) {
_internal_set_int_value(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.int_value)
}
// double double_value = 4;
inline bool ConnectorArg::_internal_has_double_value() const {
return value_case() == kDoubleValue;
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_double_value() const {
return _internal_has_double_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_has_double_value() {
_impl_._oneof_case_[0] = kDoubleValue;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_double_value() {
if (_internal_has_double_value()) {
_impl_.value_.double_value_ = 0;
clear_has_value();
}
}
inline double ConnectorArg::_internal_double_value() const {
if (_internal_has_double_value()) {
return _impl_.value_.double_value_;
}
return 0;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_double_value(double value) {
if (!_internal_has_double_value()) {
clear_value();
set_has_double_value();
}
_impl_.value_.double_value_ = value;
}
inline double ConnectorArg::double_value() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.double_value)
return _internal_double_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_double_value(double value) {
_internal_set_double_value(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.double_value)
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_value() const {
return value_case() != VALUE_NOT_SET;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_has_value() {
_impl_._oneof_case_[0] = VALUE_NOT_SET;
}
inline ConnectorArg::ValueCase ConnectorArg::value_case() const {
return ConnectorArg::ValueCase(_impl_._oneof_case_[0]);
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// ConnectionItem
// string name = 1;
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_name() {
_impl_.name_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& ConnectionItem::name() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
return _internal_name();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void ConnectionItem::set_name(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_.name_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
}
inline std::string* ConnectionItem::mutable_name() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_name();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& ConnectionItem::_internal_name() const {
return _impl_.name_.Get();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::_internal_set_name(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.name_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectionItem::_internal_mutable_name() {
return _impl_.name_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectionItem::release_name() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
return _impl_.name_.Release();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::set_allocated_name(std::string* name) {
if (name != nullptr) {
} else {
}
_impl_.name_.SetAllocated(name, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.name_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
}
// .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_io_type() {
_impl_.io_type_ = 0;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::IOType ConnectionItem::_internal_io_type() const {
return static_cast< ::holoscan::service::IOType >(_impl_.io_type_);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::IOType ConnectionItem::io_type() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.io_type)
return _internal_io_type();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::_internal_set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value) {
_impl_.io_type_ = value;
}
inline void ConnectionItem::set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value) {
_internal_set_io_type(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.io_type)
}
// .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_connector_type() {
_impl_.connector_type_ = 0;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType ConnectionItem::_internal_connector_type() const {
return static_cast< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType >(_impl_.connector_type_);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType ConnectionItem::connector_type() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.connector_type)
return _internal_connector_type();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::_internal_set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value) {
_impl_.connector_type_ = value;
}
inline void ConnectionItem::set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value) {
_internal_set_connector_type(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.connector_type)
}
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
inline int ConnectionItem::_internal_args_size() const {
return _impl_.args_.size();
}
inline int ConnectionItem::args_size() const {
return _internal_args_size();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_args() {
_impl_.args_.Clear();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* ConnectionItem::mutable_args(int index) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
return _impl_.args_.Mutable(index);
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >*
ConnectionItem::mutable_args() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
return &_impl_.args_;
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& ConnectionItem::_internal_args(int index) const {
return _impl_.args_.Get(index);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& ConnectionItem::args(int index) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
return _internal_args(index);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* ConnectionItem::_internal_add_args() {
return _impl_.args_.Add();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* ConnectionItem::add_args() {
::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* _add = _internal_add_args();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
return _add;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >&
ConnectionItem::args() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
return _impl_.args_;
}
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::IOType> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::IOType>() {
return ::holoscan::service::IOType_descriptor();
}
template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType>() {
return ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType_descriptor();
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_connection_5fitem_2eproto