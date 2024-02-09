Program Listing for File error_code.pb.h
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/error_code.pb.h)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: error_code.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_error_5fcode_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_error_5fcode_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/generated_enum_reflection.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_error_5fcode_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_error_5fcode_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto;
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
enum ErrorCode : int {
SUCCESS = 0,
FAILURE = 1,
INVALID_ARGUMENT = 2,
ALREADY_STARTED = 3,
UNAVAILABLE = 4,
CANCELLED = 5,
UNKNOWN = 6,
ErrorCode_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
ErrorCode_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool ErrorCode_IsValid(int value);
constexpr ErrorCode ErrorCode_MIN = SUCCESS;
constexpr ErrorCode ErrorCode_MAX = UNKNOWN;
constexpr int ErrorCode_ARRAYSIZE = ErrorCode_MAX + 1;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ErrorCode_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& ErrorCode_Name(T enum_t_value) {
static_assert(::std::is_same<T, ErrorCode>::value ||
::std::is_integral<T>::value,
"Incorrect type passed to function ErrorCode_Name.");
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
ErrorCode_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool ErrorCode_Parse(
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, ErrorCode* value) {
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<ErrorCode>(
ErrorCode_descriptor(), name, value);
}
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode>() {
return ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode_descriptor();
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_error_5fcode_2eproto