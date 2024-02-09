Program Listing for File error_code.pb.h

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT! // source: error_code.proto #ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_error_5fcode_2eproto #define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_error_5fcode_2eproto #include <limits> #include <string> #include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc> #if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000 #error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is #error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update #error your headers. #endif #if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION #error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is #error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please #error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc. #endif #include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc> #include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h> #include <google/protobuf/arena.h> #include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h> #include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h> #include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h> #include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h> #include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export #include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export #include <google/protobuf/generated_enum_reflection.h> // @@protoc_insertion_point(includes) #include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc> #define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_error_5fcode_2eproto PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN namespace internal { class AnyMetadata; } // namespace internal PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE // Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members. struct TableStruct_error_5fcode_2eproto { static const uint32_t offsets[]; }; extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto; PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE namespace holoscan { namespace service { enum ErrorCode : int { SUCCESS = 0, FAILURE = 1, INVALID_ARGUMENT = 2, ALREADY_STARTED = 3, UNAVAILABLE = 4, CANCELLED = 5, UNKNOWN = 6, ErrorCode_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(), ErrorCode_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max() }; bool ErrorCode_IsValid(int value); constexpr ErrorCode ErrorCode_MIN = SUCCESS; constexpr ErrorCode ErrorCode_MAX = UNKNOWN; constexpr int ErrorCode_ARRAYSIZE = ErrorCode_MAX + 1; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ErrorCode_descriptor(); template<typename T> inline const std::string& ErrorCode_Name(T enum_t_value) { static_assert(::std::is_same<T, ErrorCode>::value || ::std::is_integral<T>::value, "Incorrect type passed to function ErrorCode_Name."); return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum( ErrorCode_descriptor(), enum_t_value); } inline bool ErrorCode_Parse( ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, ErrorCode* value) { return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<ErrorCode>( ErrorCode_descriptor(), name, value); } // =================================================================== // =================================================================== // =================================================================== #ifdef __GNUC__ #pragma GCC diagnostic push #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing" #endif// __GNUC__ #ifdef __GNUC__ #pragma GCC diagnostic pop #endif// __GNUC__ // @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope) } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode> : ::std::true_type {}; template <> inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode>() { return ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode_descriptor(); } PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE // @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope) #include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc> #endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_error_5fcode_2eproto