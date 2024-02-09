Program Listing for File health_checking.pb.cc
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/health_checking.pb.cc)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: health_checking.proto
#include "health_checking.pb.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG
namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;
namespace grpc {
namespace health {
namespace v1 {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequest::HealthCheckRequest(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.service_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
HealthCheckRequest _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal _HealthCheckRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckResponse::HealthCheckResponse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.status_)*/0
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
HealthCheckResponse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal _HealthCheckResponse_default_instance_;
} // namespace v1
} // namespace health
} // namespace grpc
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_health_5fchecking_2eproto[2];
static const ::_pb::EnumDescriptor* file_level_enum_descriptors_health_5fchecking_2eproto[1];
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_health_5fchecking_2eproto = nullptr;
const uint32_t TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest, _impl_.service_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse, _impl_.status_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
{ 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest)},
{ 7, -1, -1, sizeof(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse)},
};
static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
&::grpc::health::v1::_HealthCheckRequest_default_instance_._instance,
&::grpc::health::v1::_HealthCheckResponse_default_instance_._instance,
};
const char descriptor_table_protodef_health_5fchecking_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
"\n\025health_checking.proto\022\016grpc.health.v1\""
"%\n\022HealthCheckRequest\022\017\n\007service\030\001\001(\t\"\251"
"\001\n\023HealthCheckResponse\022A\n\006status\030\001\001(\01621"
".grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.Serv"
"ingStatus\"O\n\rServingStatus\022\013\n\007UNKNOWN\020\000\022"
"\013\n\007SERVING\020\001\022\017\n\013NOT_SERVING\020\002\022\023\n\017SERVICE"
"_UNKNOWN\020\0032\256\001\n\006Health\022P\n\005Check\022\".grpc.he"
"alth.v1.HealthCheckRequest\032#.grpc.health"
".v1.HealthCheckResponse\022R\n\005Watch\022\".grpc."
"health.v1.HealthCheckRequest\032#.grpc.heal"
"th.v1.HealthCheckResponse0\001b\006proto3"
;
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto = {
false, false, 435, descriptor_table_protodef_health_5fchecking_2eproto,
"health_checking.proto",
&descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 2,
schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto::offsets,
file_level_metadata_health_5fchecking_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_health_5fchecking_2eproto,
file_level_service_descriptors_health_5fchecking_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_getter() {
return &descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
}
// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_health_5fchecking_2eproto(&descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto);
namespace grpc {
namespace health {
namespace v1 {
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor() {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AssignDescriptors(&descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto);
return file_level_enum_descriptors_health_5fchecking_2eproto[0];
}
bool HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_IsValid(int value) {
switch (value) {
case 0:
case 1:
case 2:
case 3:
return true;
default:
return false;
}
}
#if (__cplusplus < 201703) && (!defined(_MSC_VER) || (_MSC_VER >= 1900 && _MSC_VER < 1912))
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::UNKNOWN;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::SERVING;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::NOT_SERVING;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::SERVICE_UNKNOWN;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::ServingStatus_MIN;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::ServingStatus_MAX;
constexpr int HealthCheckResponse::ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE;
#endif// (__cplusplus < 201703) && (!defined(_MSC_VER) || (_MSC_VER >= 1900 && _MSC_VER < 1912))
// ===================================================================
class HealthCheckRequest::_Internal {
public:
};
HealthCheckRequest::HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
}
HealthCheckRequest::HealthCheckRequest(const HealthCheckRequest& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
HealthCheckRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.service_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
_impl_.service_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.service_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (!from._internal_service().empty()) {
_this->_impl_.service_.Set(from._internal_service(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
}
inline void HealthCheckRequest::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.service_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
_impl_.service_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.service_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}
HealthCheckRequest::~HealthCheckRequest() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void HealthCheckRequest::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.service_.Destroy();
}
void HealthCheckRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void HealthCheckRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.service_.ClearToEmpty();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* HealthCheckRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// string service = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_service();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* HealthCheckRequest::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// string service = 1;
if (!this->_internal_service().empty()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_service().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_service().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
1, this->_internal_service(), target);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
return target;
}
size_t HealthCheckRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// string service = 1;
if (!this->_internal_service().empty()) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_service());
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData HealthCheckRequest::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*HealthCheckRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<HealthCheckRequest*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const HealthCheckRequest&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (!from._internal_service().empty()) {
_this->_internal_set_service(from._internal_service());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void HealthCheckRequest::CopyFrom(const HealthCheckRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool HealthCheckRequest::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void HealthCheckRequest::InternalSwap(HealthCheckRequest* other) {
using std::swap;
auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.service_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.service_, rhs_arena
);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata HealthCheckRequest::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_health_5fchecking_2eproto[0]);
}
// ===================================================================
class HealthCheckResponse::_Internal {
public:
};
HealthCheckResponse::HealthCheckResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
}
HealthCheckResponse::HealthCheckResponse(const HealthCheckResponse& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
HealthCheckResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.status_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
_this->_impl_.status_ = from._impl_.status_;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
}
inline void HealthCheckResponse::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.status_){0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
HealthCheckResponse::~HealthCheckResponse() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void HealthCheckResponse::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
}
void HealthCheckResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void HealthCheckResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.status_ = 0;
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* HealthCheckResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
_internal_set_status(static_cast<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>(val));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* HealthCheckResponse::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
if (this->_internal_status() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray(
1, this->_internal_status(), target);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
return target;
}
size_t HealthCheckResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
if (this->_internal_status() != 0) {
total_size += 1 +
::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_status());
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData HealthCheckResponse::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
HealthCheckResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*HealthCheckResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void HealthCheckResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<HealthCheckResponse*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const HealthCheckResponse&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (from._internal_status() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_status(from._internal_status());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void HealthCheckResponse::CopyFrom(const HealthCheckResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool HealthCheckResponse::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void HealthCheckResponse::InternalSwap(HealthCheckResponse* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
swap(_impl_.status_, other->_impl_.status_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata HealthCheckResponse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_health_5fchecking_2eproto[1]);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace v1
} // namespace health
} // namespace grpc
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>