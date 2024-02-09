Program Listing for File health_checking.pb.h
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: health_checking.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_health_5fchecking_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_health_5fchecking_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/generated_enum_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_health_5fchecking_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
namespace grpc {
namespace health {
namespace v1 {
class HealthCheckRequest;
struct HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal _HealthCheckRequest_default_instance_;
class HealthCheckResponse;
struct HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal _HealthCheckResponse_default_instance_;
} // namespace v1
} // namespace health
} // namespace grpc
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace grpc {
namespace health {
namespace v1 {
enum HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus : int {
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_UNKNOWN = 0,
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVING = 1,
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_NOT_SERVING = 2,
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVICE_UNKNOWN = 3,
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_IsValid(int value);
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MIN = HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_UNKNOWN;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX = HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVICE_UNKNOWN;
constexpr int HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE = HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX + 1;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Name(T enum_t_value) {
static_assert(::std::is_same<T, HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>::value ||
::std::is_integral<T>::value,
"Incorrect type passed to function HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Name.");
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Parse(
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus* value) {
return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>(
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor(), name, value);
}
// ===================================================================
class HealthCheckRequest final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest) */ {
public:
inline HealthCheckRequest() : HealthCheckRequest(nullptr) {}
~HealthCheckRequest() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
HealthCheckRequest(const HealthCheckRequest& from);
HealthCheckRequest(HealthCheckRequest&& from) noexcept
: HealthCheckRequest() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline HealthCheckRequest& operator=(const HealthCheckRequest& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline HealthCheckRequest& operator=(HealthCheckRequest&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const HealthCheckRequest& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const HealthCheckRequest* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const HealthCheckRequest*>(
&_HealthCheckRequest_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
0;
friend void swap(HealthCheckRequest& a, HealthCheckRequest& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(HealthCheckRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
HealthCheckRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<HealthCheckRequest>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckRequest& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const HealthCheckRequest& from) {
HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(HealthCheckRequest* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest";
}
protected:
explicit HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kServiceFieldNumber = 1,
};
// string service = 1;
void clear_service();
const std::string& service() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_service(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_service();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_service();
void set_allocated_service(std::string* service);
private:
const std::string& _internal_service() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_service(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_service();
public:
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr service_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
class HealthCheckResponse final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse) */ {
public:
inline HealthCheckResponse() : HealthCheckResponse(nullptr) {}
~HealthCheckResponse() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
HealthCheckResponse(const HealthCheckResponse& from);
HealthCheckResponse(HealthCheckResponse&& from) noexcept
: HealthCheckResponse() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline HealthCheckResponse& operator=(const HealthCheckResponse& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline HealthCheckResponse& operator=(HealthCheckResponse&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const HealthCheckResponse& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const HealthCheckResponse* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const HealthCheckResponse*>(
&_HealthCheckResponse_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
1;
friend void swap(HealthCheckResponse& a, HealthCheckResponse& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(HealthCheckResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
HealthCheckResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<HealthCheckResponse>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckResponse& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const HealthCheckResponse& from) {
HealthCheckResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(HealthCheckResponse* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse";
}
protected:
explicit HealthCheckResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
typedef HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus ServingStatus;
static constexpr ServingStatus UNKNOWN =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_UNKNOWN;
static constexpr ServingStatus SERVING =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVING;
static constexpr ServingStatus NOT_SERVING =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_NOT_SERVING;
static constexpr ServingStatus SERVICE_UNKNOWN =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVICE_UNKNOWN;
static inline bool ServingStatus_IsValid(int value) {
return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_IsValid(value);
}
static constexpr ServingStatus ServingStatus_MIN =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MIN;
static constexpr ServingStatus ServingStatus_MAX =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX;
static constexpr int ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE =
HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE;
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor*
ServingStatus_descriptor() {
return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor();
}
template<typename T>
static inline const std::string& ServingStatus_Name(T enum_t_value) {
static_assert(::std::is_same<T, ServingStatus>::value ||
::std::is_integral<T>::value,
"Incorrect type passed to function ServingStatus_Name.");
return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Name(enum_t_value);
}
static inline bool ServingStatus_Parse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name,
ServingStatus* value) {
return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Parse(name, value);
}
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kStatusFieldNumber = 1,
};
// .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
void clear_status();
::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus status() const;
void set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value);
private:
::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus _internal_status() const;
void _internal_set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value);
public:
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
int status_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// HealthCheckRequest
// string service = 1;
inline void HealthCheckRequest::clear_service() {
_impl_.service_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& HealthCheckRequest::service() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
return _internal_service();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void HealthCheckRequest::set_service(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_.service_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
}
inline std::string* HealthCheckRequest::mutable_service() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_service();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& HealthCheckRequest::_internal_service() const {
return _impl_.service_.Get();
}
inline void HealthCheckRequest::_internal_set_service(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.service_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* HealthCheckRequest::_internal_mutable_service() {
return _impl_.service_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* HealthCheckRequest::release_service() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
return _impl_.service_.Release();
}
inline void HealthCheckRequest::set_allocated_service(std::string* service) {
if (service != nullptr) {
} else {
}
_impl_.service_.SetAllocated(service, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.service_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.service_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// HealthCheckResponse
// .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
inline void HealthCheckResponse::clear_status() {
_impl_.status_ = 0;
}
inline ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::_internal_status() const {
return static_cast< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus >(_impl_.status_);
}
inline ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::status() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.status)
return _internal_status();
}
inline void HealthCheckResponse::_internal_set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value) {
_impl_.status_ = value;
}
inline void HealthCheckResponse::set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value) {
_internal_set_status(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.status)
}
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace v1
} // namespace health
} // namespace grpc
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>() {
return ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor();
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_health_5fchecking_2eproto