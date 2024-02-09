Program Listing for File result.pb.h
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/result.pb.h)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: result.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_result_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_result_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
#include "error_code.pb.h"
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_result_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_result_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_result_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class Result;
struct ResultDefaultTypeInternal;
extern ResultDefaultTypeInternal _Result_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::Result* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class Result final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.Result) */ {
public:
inline Result() : Result(nullptr) {}
~Result() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR Result(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
Result(const Result& from);
Result(Result&& from) noexcept
: Result() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline Result& operator=(const Result& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline Result& operator=(Result&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const Result& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const Result* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const Result*>(
&_Result_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
0;
friend void swap(Result& a, Result& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(Result* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(Result* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
Result* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<Result>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const Result& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const Result& from) {
Result::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(Result* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.Result";
}
protected:
explicit Result(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kMessageFieldNumber = 2,
kCodeFieldNumber = 1,
};
// string message = 2;
void clear_message();
const std::string& message() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_message(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_message();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_message();
void set_allocated_message(std::string* message);
private:
const std::string& _internal_message() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_message(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_message();
public:
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
void clear_code();
::holoscan::service::ErrorCode code() const;
void set_code(::holoscan::service::ErrorCode value);
private:
::holoscan::service::ErrorCode _internal_code() const;
void _internal_set_code(::holoscan::service::ErrorCode value);
public:
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.Result)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr message_;
int code_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_result_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// Result
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
inline void Result::clear_code() {
_impl_.code_ = 0;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode Result::_internal_code() const {
return static_cast< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode >(_impl_.code_);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode Result::code() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.Result.code)
return _internal_code();
}
inline void Result::_internal_set_code(::holoscan::service::ErrorCode value) {
_impl_.code_ = value;
}
inline void Result::set_code(::holoscan::service::ErrorCode value) {
_internal_set_code(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.Result.code)
}
// string message = 2;
inline void Result::clear_message() {
_impl_.message_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& Result::message() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.Result.message)
return _internal_message();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void Result::set_message(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_.message_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.Result.message)
}
inline std::string* Result::mutable_message() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_message();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.Result.message)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& Result::_internal_message() const {
return _impl_.message_.Get();
}
inline void Result::_internal_set_message(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.message_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* Result::_internal_mutable_message() {
return _impl_.message_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* Result::release_message() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.Result.message)
return _impl_.message_.Release();
}
inline void Result::set_allocated_message(std::string* message) {
if (message != nullptr) {
} else {
}
_impl_.message_.SetAllocated(message, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.message_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.message_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.Result.message)
}
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_result_2eproto