Program Listing for File system_resource.pb.h

Return to documentation for file (src/core/services/generated/system_resource.pb.h)

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: system_resource.proto

#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_system_5fresource_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_system_5fresource_2eproto

#include <limits>
#include <string>

#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_system_5fresource_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
}  // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto {
  static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class AvailableSystemResource;
struct AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal;
extern AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal _AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

// ===================================================================

class AvailableSystemResource final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) */ {
 public:
  inline AvailableSystemResource() : AvailableSystemResource(nullptr) {}
  ~AvailableSystemResource() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource& from);
  AvailableSystemResource(AvailableSystemResource&& from) noexcept
    : AvailableSystemResource() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline AvailableSystemResource& operator=(const AvailableSystemResource& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline AvailableSystemResource& operator=(AvailableSystemResource&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const AvailableSystemResource& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const AvailableSystemResource* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const AvailableSystemResource*>(
               &_AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    0;

  friend void swap(AvailableSystemResource& a, AvailableSystemResource& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(AvailableSystemResource* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailableSystemResource* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  AvailableSystemResource* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<AvailableSystemResource>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const AvailableSystemResource& from) {
    AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(AvailableSystemResource* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource";
  }
  protected:
  explicit AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kCpuFieldNumber = 1,
    kGpuFieldNumber = 2,
    kMemoryFieldNumber = 3,
    kGpuMemoryFieldNumber = 4,
    kSharedMemoryFieldNumber = 5,
  };
  // optional string cpu = 1;
  bool has_cpu() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_cpu() const;
  public:
  void clear_cpu();
  const std::string& cpu() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_cpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_cpu();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_cpu();
  void set_allocated_cpu(std::string* cpu);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_cpu() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_cpu(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_cpu();
  public:

  // optional string gpu = 2;
  bool has_gpu() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_gpu() const;
  public:
  void clear_gpu();
  const std::string& gpu() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_gpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_gpu();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_gpu();
  void set_allocated_gpu(std::string* gpu);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_gpu() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_gpu(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_gpu();
  public:

  // optional string memory = 3;
  bool has_memory() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_memory() const;
  public:
  void clear_memory();
  const std::string& memory() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_memory(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_memory();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_memory();
  void set_allocated_memory(std::string* memory);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_memory() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_memory(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_memory();
  public:

  // optional string gpu_memory = 4;
  bool has_gpu_memory() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_gpu_memory() const;
  public:
  void clear_gpu_memory();
  const std::string& gpu_memory() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_gpu_memory(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_gpu_memory();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_gpu_memory();
  void set_allocated_gpu_memory(std::string* gpu_memory);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_gpu_memory() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_gpu_memory(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_gpu_memory();
  public:

  // optional string shared_memory = 5;
  bool has_shared_memory() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_shared_memory() const;
  public:
  void clear_shared_memory();
  const std::string& shared_memory() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_shared_memory(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_shared_memory();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_shared_memory();
  void set_allocated_shared_memory(std::string* shared_memory);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_shared_memory() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_shared_memory(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_shared_memory();
  public:

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::HasBits<1> _has_bits_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr cpu_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr gpu_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr memory_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr gpu_memory_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr shared_memory_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================


// ===================================================================

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic push
  #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// AvailableSystemResource

// optional string cpu = 1;
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::_internal_has_cpu() const {
  bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000001u) != 0;
  return value;
}
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::has_cpu() const {
  return _internal_has_cpu();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::clear_cpu() {
  _impl_.cpu_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000001u;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::cpu() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu)
  return _internal_cpu();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void AvailableSystemResource::set_cpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
 _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
 _impl_.cpu_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu)
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::mutable_cpu() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_cpu();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::_internal_cpu() const {
  return _impl_.cpu_.Get();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::_internal_set_cpu(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
  _impl_.cpu_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::_internal_mutable_cpu() {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
  return _impl_.cpu_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::release_cpu() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu)
  if (!_internal_has_cpu()) {
    return nullptr;
  }
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000001u;
  auto* p = _impl_.cpu_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.cpu_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  return p;
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::set_allocated_cpu(std::string* cpu) {
  if (cpu != nullptr) {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
  } else {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000001u;
  }
  _impl_.cpu_.SetAllocated(cpu, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.cpu_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu)
}

// optional string gpu = 2;
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::_internal_has_gpu() const {
  bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000002u) != 0;
  return value;
}
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::has_gpu() const {
  return _internal_has_gpu();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::clear_gpu() {
  _impl_.gpu_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000002u;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::gpu() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu)
  return _internal_gpu();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void AvailableSystemResource::set_gpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
 _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
 _impl_.gpu_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu)
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::mutable_gpu() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_gpu();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::_internal_gpu() const {
  return _impl_.gpu_.Get();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::_internal_set_gpu(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
  _impl_.gpu_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::_internal_mutable_gpu() {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
  return _impl_.gpu_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::release_gpu() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu)
  if (!_internal_has_gpu()) {
    return nullptr;
  }
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000002u;
  auto* p = _impl_.gpu_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.gpu_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  return p;
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::set_allocated_gpu(std::string* gpu) {
  if (gpu != nullptr) {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
  } else {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000002u;
  }
  _impl_.gpu_.SetAllocated(gpu, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.gpu_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu)
}

// optional string memory = 3;
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::_internal_has_memory() const {
  bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000004u) != 0;
  return value;
}
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::has_memory() const {
  return _internal_has_memory();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::clear_memory() {
  _impl_.memory_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000004u;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::memory() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory)
  return _internal_memory();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void AvailableSystemResource::set_memory(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
 _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
 _impl_.memory_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory)
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::mutable_memory() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_memory();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::_internal_memory() const {
  return _impl_.memory_.Get();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::_internal_set_memory(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
  _impl_.memory_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::_internal_mutable_memory() {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
  return _impl_.memory_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::release_memory() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory)
  if (!_internal_has_memory()) {
    return nullptr;
  }
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000004u;
  auto* p = _impl_.memory_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.memory_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  return p;
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::set_allocated_memory(std::string* memory) {
  if (memory != nullptr) {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
  } else {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000004u;
  }
  _impl_.memory_.SetAllocated(memory, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.memory_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory)
}

// optional string gpu_memory = 4;
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::_internal_has_gpu_memory() const {
  bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000008u) != 0;
  return value;
}
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::has_gpu_memory() const {
  return _internal_has_gpu_memory();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::clear_gpu_memory() {
  _impl_.gpu_memory_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000008u;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::gpu_memory() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory)
  return _internal_gpu_memory();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void AvailableSystemResource::set_gpu_memory(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
 _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
 _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory)
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::mutable_gpu_memory() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_gpu_memory();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::_internal_gpu_memory() const {
  return _impl_.gpu_memory_.Get();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::_internal_set_gpu_memory(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
  _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::_internal_mutable_gpu_memory() {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
  return _impl_.gpu_memory_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::release_gpu_memory() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory)
  if (!_internal_has_gpu_memory()) {
    return nullptr;
  }
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000008u;
  auto* p = _impl_.gpu_memory_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.gpu_memory_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  return p;
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::set_allocated_gpu_memory(std::string* gpu_memory) {
  if (gpu_memory != nullptr) {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
  } else {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000008u;
  }
  _impl_.gpu_memory_.SetAllocated(gpu_memory, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.gpu_memory_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory)
}

// optional string shared_memory = 5;
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::_internal_has_shared_memory() const {
  bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000010u) != 0;
  return value;
}
inline bool AvailableSystemResource::has_shared_memory() const {
  return _internal_has_shared_memory();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::clear_shared_memory() {
  _impl_.shared_memory_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000010u;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::shared_memory() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory)
  return _internal_shared_memory();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void AvailableSystemResource::set_shared_memory(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
 _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000010u;
 _impl_.shared_memory_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory)
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::mutable_shared_memory() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_shared_memory();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& AvailableSystemResource::_internal_shared_memory() const {
  return _impl_.shared_memory_.Get();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::_internal_set_shared_memory(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000010u;
  _impl_.shared_memory_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::_internal_mutable_shared_memory() {
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000010u;
  return _impl_.shared_memory_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* AvailableSystemResource::release_shared_memory() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory)
  if (!_internal_has_shared_memory()) {
    return nullptr;
  }
  _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000010u;
  auto* p = _impl_.shared_memory_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.shared_memory_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  return p;
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::set_allocated_shared_memory(std::string* shared_memory) {
  if (shared_memory != nullptr) {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000010u;
  } else {
    _impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000010u;
  }
  _impl_.shared_memory_.SetAllocated(shared_memory, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.shared_memory_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory)
}

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__

// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)

}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_system_5fresource_2eproto

