Docs Hub
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Template Struct base_type
Template Struct base_type
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
T
,
typename
Enable
=
void
>
struct
base_type
Public Types
using
type
=
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
Close
