Typedef holoscan::inference::processor_FP
Defined in File data_processor.hpp
- using holoscan::inference::processor_FP = std::function<InferStatus(const std::vector<int>&, const void*, std::vector<int64_t>&, DataMap&, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors, const std::vector<std::string> &custom_strings)>
Declaration of function callback used by DataProcessor. processor_FP is defined for operations with fixed (currently one) input and output size, and for operations that do not need any configuration