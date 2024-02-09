Typedef holoscan::nvml::nvmlDeviceGetIndex_t

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Typedef Documentation

typedef nvmlReturn_t (*holoscan::nvml::nvmlDeviceGetIndex_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*)
