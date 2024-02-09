Typedef holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_t

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Typedef Documentation

template<typename T>
using holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_t = typename is_yaml_convertable<T>::type
