NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Variable holoscan::is_vector_v

Variable holoscan::is_vector_v

Variable Documentation

template<typename T>
constexpr bool holoscan::is_vector_v = is_vector<std::decay_t<T>>::value
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here