NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Variable holoscan::kDefaultUcxPort

Variable holoscan::kDefaultUcxPort

Variable Documentation

constexpr int32_t holoscan::kDefaultUcxPort = 13337
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here