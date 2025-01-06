Class MetadataDictionary
Defined in File metadata.hpp
-
class MetadataDictionary
Class to define a metadata dictionary object.
Public Types
-
using MapType = std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>
-
using Iterator = MapType::iterator
-
using ConstIterator = MapType::const_iterator
Public Functions
-
inline explicit MetadataDictionary(const MetadataPolicy &policy = MetadataPolicy::kRaise)
-
MetadataDictionary(const MetadataDictionary&) = default
-
MetadataDictionary(MetadataDictionary&&) = default
-
MetadataDictionary &operator=(const MetadataDictionary&)
-
MetadataDictionary &operator=(MetadataDictionary&&) = default
-
virtual ~MetadataDictionary() = default
-
std::vector<std::string> keys() const
Get a vector of the keys in the dictionary.
-
std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> &operator[](const std::string&)
Provide indexing into the underlying dictionary.
-
const MetadataObject *operator[](const std::string&) const
Provide indexing into the underlying dictionary.
-
std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> get(const std::string &key) const
Get a shared pointer to the MetadataObject corresponding to the provided key.
See the templated variant of get for a version of this method that extracts the std::any value from the MetadataOjbect and performs the any_cast<ValueT> operation on it.
- Parameters
key – The key for the value to retrieve.
- Returns
The value corresponding to the key
-
template<typename ValueT>
inline ValueT get(const std::string &key) const
Get the value contained in the MetadataObject corresponding to the provided key.
Calling
dict->get<T>(key)is a convenience method for the following:
auto metadata_obj = dict->get(key); auto value = std::any_cast<T>(metadata_obj->value());
This functions raises a std::runtime_error if the key does not exist.
- Template Parameters
ValueT – The type of data stored in the std::any returned by MetadataObject.value()
- Parameters
key – The key for the value to retrieve.
- Returns
The value contained in the metadata object corresponding to the key
-
template<typename ValueT>
inline ValueT get(const std::string &key, const ValueT &default_value) const
Get the value contained in the MetadataObject corresponding to the provided key.
Calling
dict->get<T>(key)is a convenience method for the following:
auto metadata_obj = dict->get(key); auto value = std::any_cast<T>(metadata_obj->value());
This function returns the provided default_value if the key does not exist
- Template Parameters
ValueT – The type of data stored in the std::any returned by MetadataObject.value()
- Parameters
key – The key for the value to insert.
default_value – The value to return if the key does not exist in the dictionary
- Returns
The value contained in the metadata object corresponding to the key
Insert a new value at the specified key (or update an existing one)
This method inserts a new item. If the key already exists, this method will have a behavior that depends on the policy (
MetadataPolicy) set for this dictionary.
For this method, kInplaceUpdate behaves the same as kUpdate.
- Parameters
key – The key for the value to insert (or update).
value – The value to store.
-
-
template<typename ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<ValueT>, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>>>
inline void set(const std::string &key, ValueT value)
Insert or update a value at the specified key.
This method inserts a new item. If the key already exists, this method will have a behavior that depends on the policy (
MetadataPolicy) set for this dictionary.
- Template Parameters
ValueT – The type of metadata to insert
- Parameters
key – The key for the value to insert (or update).
value – The value to store.
-
-
inline MetadataPolicy policy() const
Get the metadata policy used by this MetadataDictionary.
-
inline void policy(const MetadataPolicy &metadata_policy)
Set the metadata policy used by this MetadataDictionary.
-
bool has_key(const std::string &key) const
Determine if an item already exists in the dictionary.
- Parameters
key – The key for the value to insert (or update).
- Returns
Returns true if the key already exists in the dictionary, false otherwise.
-
bool erase(const std::string &key)
Erase an item from the dictionary.
- Parameters
key – The key of the item to erase.
- Returns
Returns true if the key was erased and false if the key was not found.
-
ConstIterator begin() const
begin() constiterator of the underlying dictionary
-
ConstIterator end() const
end() constiterator of the underlying dictionary
-
Iterator find(const std::string &key)
find() on the underlying dictionary. Returns an iterator to the element if found, else end()
-
ConstIterator find(const std::string &key) const
find() on the underlying dictionary. Returns an iterator to the element if found, else end()
-
void clear()
clear all values from the dictionary
-
std::size_t size() const
return the number of items in the dictionary
-
void swap(MetadataDictionary &other)
swap the contents of this dictionary and other
-
void merge(MetadataDictionary &other)
merge (move) the contents of other dictionary into this dictionary
-
void insert(MetadataDictionary &other)
Insert items the other dictionary into this dictionary. Pre-existing values are not updated.
-
void update(MetadataDictionary &other)
Update the dictionary with items present in other.
This method will update the dictionary with values from other. If a key already exists in this dictionary, the behavior is determined by the policy (MetadataPolicy) set for this dictionary.
For this method, kInplaceUpdate behaves the same as kUpdate.
- Parameters
other – metadata dictionary to copy items from
- using MapType = std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>